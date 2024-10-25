Cebu City to recover donated lots

TWO donated lots in the upland area of Barangay Kalunasan, Cebu City is set to be recovered and repurposed for a socialized housing project, aimed at addressing the city’s housing backlog, a city official said.

City Councilor Jerry Guardo said in a phone interview on Friday, Oct. 25, 2024, that the lots donated to the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR 7) and the Evangelical Coalition Church of Cebu Inc. remained idle.

The official led the Cebu City Task Force Pabahay, which he chairs, in inspecting the lots on Thursday, Oct. 24.

These lots are located in prime areas—such as Osmeña Shrine—with close proximity to urban centers.

Guardo urged City Planning and Development Office to develop a master plan aligned with the proposed socialized housing project.

The City Government has formally proposed reclaiming possession of the 1.2-hectare parcel from the DENR 7 and 4.2 hectares from the church.

“The combined five-hectare property is strategically located at a very prime location adjacent to Beverly Hills with a nice panoramic view of Cebu City metropolis,” Guardo said.

Issues with intended use

According to Guardo, the DENR 7 designated its 1.2-hectare lot as a “Wildlife Sanctuary.”

However, the area’s proximity to residential zones, along with the limited number of animals, makes it unsuitable for such a purpose.

The church’s 4.2-hectare lot, donated in 2017 for use as a cemetery, has also remained undeveloped. The land is classified as residential, which prevents it from being legally converted into a burial ground.

The city owns a third parcel, roughly one hectare, adjacent to the donated properties.

Guardo suggested consolidating all three lots into a single site for the socialized housing project, which will be implemented under the Pambansang Pabahay Program.

According to Guardo, the City can recover these idle, city-owned properties and focus on their development, instead of allocating additional budget for land acquisition.

No objection

Guardo said DENR 7 Director Paquito Melicor, who was present during the inspection, expressed no objection to the City’s plan, but the latter said that the final approval must come from the DENR Central Office.

The City Government also floated the possibility of a land swap, offering a city-owned lot in Barangay Guba as a more suitable location for the wildlife sanctuary.

Awaiting response

Guardo said reaching out to the church has been a challenge, as its office or representatives have been difficult to locate.

A proposal has already been sent to the church’s last known address, urging it to enter into negotiations with the City.

“There is no definitive deadline for the process, as it involves legal steps like the cancellation of the deed of donation,” Guardo said. / EHP