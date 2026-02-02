Cebu City to regularize tartanilla rides

CEBU City plans to regularize its tartanilla rides following positive feedback from foreign delegates during the Asean Tourism Forum (ATF) activities held from January 28 to 30, 2026, Mayor Nestor Archival said.

Archival made the statement during a press conference at Cebu City Hall on Monday, February 2, where he cited increased interest from Asean participants who took part in the tartanilla experience during the forum.

He said that on the first day of the activity, only a limited number of delegates joined the tartanilla rides. By the second day, however, participation increased as spouses of delegates also took part, with some guests returning for additional rides.

Archival said the response prompted the City Government to consider making the tartanilla experience a regular tourism offering, rather than limiting it to special events.

“The interest grew as the days went by,” Archival said, noting that several participants opted to ride again after their initial experience.

Following the forum, the City Government held initial discussions with the Cebu City Tourism Commission to explore how the program could be sustained and expanded.

The plan includes opening the tartanilla rides not only to foreign visitors but also to local tourists, particularly younger residents.

According to Archival, the proposed program aims to strengthen Cebu City’s tourism offerings while promoting awareness of the city’s history, heritage sites, and local culture, including narratives linked to Sugbo’s identity.

The mayor said the City is targeting the formal launch of regular tartanilla operations after the celebration of Cebu City Charter Day, with implementation tentatively set for March. (Jean Llaneta, BiPSU Intern)