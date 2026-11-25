THE Cebu City Government plans to replicate its traffic management strategies across other major thoroughfares after travel times along the Banilad-Talamban (Ban-Tal) corridor dropped from one hour and 35 minutes to under an hour, Mayor Nestor Archival said.

Archival attributed the improvement to the Ban-Tal Discipline Zone, which he described as a proof of concept for easing congestion through route adjustments and stricter road discipline rather than major infrastructure projects.

Key measures under the initiative included dedicated motorcycle lanes, designated loading and unloading bays and stricter enforcement against public utility jeepneys stopping indiscriminately along the road. Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) Assistant Head Kent Jongoy previously noted that travel from the Talamban Gymnasium to the Tesda flyover — which once took about 90 minutes — now takes less than an hour.

Building on this momentum, the City will implement a new traffic scheme along Road 15 in Cebu IT Park starting Friday, Nov. 27, 2026, converting the road exclusively into an entry point to the business district.

Following months of observation, the CCTO and the City’s traffic management team identified Road 15 as a major bottleneck because vehicles exiting the business park had to cross opposing traffic along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave., forcing motorists in both directions to stop.

Under the new arrangement, vehicles leaving Cebu IT Park will be diverted to V. Padriga St. Northbound motorists heading toward Talamban will turn right onto V. Padriga and proceed to the U-turn slot beneath the Archbishop Reyes Ave. flyover.

“Instead of crossing, they will no longer have to cross,” Archival explained, noting that eliminating the cross-traffic conflict requires no new traffic signals and will allow vehicles along Gov. M. Cuenco Ave. to move more continuously near Road 15.

The mayor said the City will next focus on the Country Mall vicinity, where he hopes to install an additional traffic light to support further adjustments.

Encouraged by the Ban-Tal results, Archival outlined a prospective rollout for similar traffic interventions across the city, starting from the Talamban-Banilad and Kasambagan areas toward Lahug, then Gen. Maxilom Ave. Escario St., the Capitol area and Osmeña Blvd., before extending toward Bulacao.

Archival noted that traffic movement along Osmeña Blvd. could be more manageable due to the existing bus rapid transit lane. However, he did not provide a specific timeline for implementing the proposed adjustments in those corridors.

Moving forward, the City intends to continue identifying bottlenecks and studying targeted route adjustments to reduce unnecessary stops and conflicting vehicle movements across its road network. / CAV