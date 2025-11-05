Cebu City to review flood control projects

CEBU City Mayor Nestor Archival has directed the review of the city’s existing flood control projects following the massive flooding brought by Typhoon Tino, which inundated several low-lying areas and displaced thousands of residents.

Archival said the City Government will revisit the current infrastructure plans and projects in coordination with the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to identify gaps and ensure their effectiveness.

“Right now, our priority is to respond to the calamity and help our affected residents recover,” he said.

The mayor said the city already has a team assigned to look into the flood control systems once the situation stabilizes.

Councilor Dave Tumulak, who chairs the Cebu City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (CCDRRMC), confirmed that the City will conduct a thorough assessment of the ongoing and completed flood control projects with the assistance of DPWH engineers.

Tumulak clarified, however, that it is premature to label any of the projects as substandard or “ghost projects” until a proper evaluation is completed.

“We have to revisit and check the flood control projects in the city together with DPWH. I cannot say yet that these are substandard or ghost projects. We need to verify through inspection and documentation,” he said.

The City’s move comes amid public frustration over the severe flooding that hit several barangays, particularly along major rivers and drainage networks, during Typhoon Tino’s onslaught. (CAV)