Cebu City to revive giving free medicines to elderly

TO ALLEVIATE the daily need for maintenance medicines among senior citizens in Cebu City, the City Government has relaunched a program providing free maintenance medicines to the elderly.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia announced the program’s return during a Barangay Assembly Day in Barangay Tinago on Thursday, Oct. 31, 2024.

He told senior citizens in attendance that the program will resume in January 2025.

In a phone interview on Friday, Nov. 1, Garcia said his office allocated funding in next year’s budget for procuring maintenance medicines for senior citizens.

“It is not only for senior citizens. It is for everyone who is in need of maintenance medicines. But of course, the senior citizens will be given priority,” Garcia said.

The City Government, he said, had a similar program during the administrations of former mayor Tomas Osmeña (Long Life Medical Assistance Program) and the late mayor Edgardo Labella (Preventative Healthcare Program), which was discontinued during Michael Rama’s term.

The two programs provided maintenance medicines for hypertension, diabetes, arthritis and other health conditions.

Garcia indicated the possibility of reviving the previous distribution mechanism implemented during Osmeña and Labella’s terms, where maintenance medicines were delivered daily directly to senior citizens’ homes with the assistance of barangay health workers.

After hearing concerns from senior citizens about the halted medicine program during his barangay visits, the mayor decided to reinstate the program and allocate funds for senior citizens’ medicines.

In the proposed P17.9 billion budget for 2025, the senior citizen sector has one of the highest allocations, or around P1.1 billion for financial assistance.

However, Garcia said there is a separate allocated budget for daily maintenance medicines, adding that he remains optimistic that the City Council will approve his allocation.

The budget will be under the Department of Social Welfare and Services and the City Health Department.

Under the 2025 proposed budget, there is an allocation of P70 million for the “Drugs and Medicines-Preventive Maintenance and Nutrition Program.” Garcia said this program will procure and manage the supply of maintenance medicines.

The medicines will be disbursed upon presentation of a me­dical prescription from doctors.

“The doctors will be the ones to go around first, conduct tests, check-ups and then issue prescriptions. That is the only time we can dispense the medicines with the assistance of pharmacists,” Garcia said.

Pharmacists will be assisted by job order employees who will be assigned to the barangays, and then the barangays will deliver the maintenance medicines to the homes of senior citizens.

“This is all free, as long as there is a prescription from the doctor,” Garcia said. / EHP