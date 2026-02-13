Cebu City to soft launch ‘Mayor of the Night’ hub

CEBU City Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña says the City Government will soon open the “Mayor of the Night” center. This project aims to bring government services to night-shift workers.

Osmeña said the City will start operations slowly, with the “soft launch” happening this month or next month. The gradual start allows the City to fix any problems that appear early on.

“We will be opening our doors with a soft launch, maybe this month or next month, taking things slowly. As problems arise, we will find solutions and ways to address them,” he said.

A "high risk" project

Osmeña described the plan as “very high risk,” saying that offering government services outside of traditional office hours is rare. It may be the first program of its kind in the Philippines or the world, he said. However, the vice mayor said the services are necessary. Many employees cannot go to City Hall during the regular hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. This new office allows them to get documents and help without missing work, he said.

“You don’t have to be absent and lose sleep. It’s for everybody, not just call center agents,” Osmeña said.

Osmeña said a high number of visitors would be a good problem, adding that a strong public interest would prove the program needs to grow.

Cost and location

The City Council has approved P5.1 million to rent a space for the hub. The 307-square-meter office is located at the Cebu Exchange, which is located across the Cebu IT Park in Barangay Lahug.

The lease for the space runs from February 1, 2026, to June 30, 2028. The monthly rent will start at P339,344.64, and the City will use savings from the Vice Mayor’s Office and the City Council to pay for rent and utilities.

Participating agencies

About 10 to 11 agencies plan to join the initial opening. Local offices will include the City Treasurer’s Office, the Business Permit and Licensing Office, the Civil Registrar and the City Health Department.

An executive order signed by Nestor Archival also encourages national agencies to join. The City hopes to include the National Bureau of Investigation, Social Security System and the Philippine Statistics Authority.

The program specifically targets the business process outsourcing sector. Osmeña said call center workers help support the local economy. He believes this initiative is vital for both the workers and the general public.

“This is something people don’t realize. This is necessary and essential,” Osmeña said. / CAV