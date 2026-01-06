Cebu City to speed up biz permit renewals

CEBU City is moving to release business permits within the same day to help thousands of firms, especially those hit by typhoon Tino, restart operations faster.

The directive came from Mayor Nestor Archival, who ordered city offices to fast-track business permit renewals and open satellite processing sites outside City Hall. The initiative is designed to cut long lines, speed up transactions and support economic recovery following widespread disruption caused by the typhoon.

The big question

Why is Cebu City changing how business permits are released?

The policy responds to the impact of typhoon Tino, internationally known as Kalmaegi, which struck Cebu City on Nov. 4, 2025, disrupting commercial activity in several barangays. With more than 50,000 registered businesses in the city, officials said delays in permit issuance could slow recovery, particularly for small firms already struggling with repairs, lost income and supply interruptions.

City leaders say the goal is to remove bureaucratic delays that prevent businesses from legally resuming operations at the start of the year.

How the new system works

Under the new arrangement, business permit renewals will be released within the day once the mayor’s executive order is issued. Applicants will be allowed up to 90 days to complete any missing requirements, during which time they may operate under a temporary permit. City Treasurer’s Office Officer-in-Charge Emma Villarete said the policy will apply only to renewals, not to new business applications.

“I am in favor of this. We limit the requirements for the immediate issuance of temporary permits,” Villarete said.

To prevent abuse, the validity period of temporary permits will be clearly stated, and penalties will be imposed automatically on businesses that fail to comply within the prescribed period. Continued noncompliance may lead to penalties or possible revocation.

Easing congestion at City Hall

To manage the annual surge of applicants, the City opened satellite permit processing offices at SM Seaside City Cebu and Robinsons Galleria Cebu. These sites are expected to reduce congestion at City Hall and make transactions more accessible for business owners.

Payments for 2026 business taxes and permits began on Jan. 5 and will run until Jan. 20, with transaction hours starting at 8:30 a.m. Business owners may pay either at City Hall or at the satellite offices.

What this means for businesses

City officials say the faster release of permits allows entrepreneurs to continue operating legally while completing documentation, a key concern for typhoon-affected firms. Archival encouraged early transactions and urged applicants to use QR codes provided by the City to prepare requirements in advance.

The City Council has also approved a resolution urging the waiver of penalties and surcharges for businesses affected by the typhoon, a move officials said would further support recovery efforts as the City works to stabilize its local economy. / CAV