Cebu City Tourism Commission to electrify New Year's Eve with Sinulog 2024 kickoff

THE Cebu City Tourism Commission (CCTM) is all set to electrify New Year’s Eve for Cebuanos with an array of exciting activities lined up for December 31, 2023.

During a press conference on Saturday, December 30, 2023, Cebu City Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera, CCTM chairman, extended a warm invitation to the entire community to partake in the city’s New Year’s Countdown, marking the much-awaited commencement of Sinulog 2024.

Set fronting the SM Seaside City Cebu-Cube, the grand event promises a night of entertainment.

Pesquera said the lineup of anticipated performances features renowned artists such as DJ Dara, Kurt Fick, Rommel Tuico, Aggressive Audio and Missing Filemon.

The activities are scheduled to kick off at 8 p.m. on December 31 and will continue until the early hours of January 1, 2024.

The opening act, the Sinulog Idol, will set the stage for an unforgettable celebration to welcome the New Year, to be followed by invited local artists.

An additional highlight of the evening will be the ceremonial lighting of the iconic Cebu-Cordova Link Expressway (CCLEX) bridge.

Pesquera assured the public that the event is open to all, emphasizing that it is a free-access celebration.

Pesquera said Cebuanos are encouraged to join in and immerse themselves as they welcome another year.

With the promise of captivating performances, cultural significance, and a community celebration, the CCTM’s New Year’s Countdown and Sinulog 2024 kickoff is poised to be a remarkable event, uniting Cebuanos in joyous activity as they bid farewell to 2023 and welcome the dawn of a new year.