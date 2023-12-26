Cebu City traffic committee chief quits

AFTER serving as traffic chief of the Traffic Management and Coordination Committee (TMCC) for three months, Cebu City Councilor Rey Gealon has resigned from the post.

Cebu City Mayor Michael Rama designated Gealon as the traffic czar last September.

In his resignation letter addressed to the mayor dated Dec. 23, 2023, Gealon wrote that the position he was holding may be better handled by another “who is more able and capable.”

“I unequivocally accepted the appointment, Sir, along with the herculean task of traffic management and enforcement. Though the worsening traffic situation in the city is seemingly impossible to solve, I tried with what measly knowledge and ability I possess, in the best way I know how,” a portion of his letter reads.

“It appears, however, Sir, that despite diligent and dedicated efforts exerted, there leaves much to be desired. I believe the functions of this office I hold are better dispensed with by another who is more able and capable, Sir. It is in that light that I humbly tender my resignation in the hope that the Good People of the City of Cebu will be rightfully and justly served,” Gealon wrote in his letter.

However, the executive department has yet to receive Gealon’s resignation letter.

In an interview on Tuesday, Dec. 26, City Administrator Collin Rosell said no document was submitted to them yet coming from Gealon.

Rosell also believed the mayor may be talking with Gealon once he learns about the resignation.

The TMC was formed in 2022 after City Ordinance No. 1264, creating the Cebu City Traffic Operations Management (Citom), was amended.

The TMC’s functions, according to the ordinance, are to formulate and approve the policies, plans, and programs of the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) and recommend a comprehensive traffic management scheme, such as but not limited to the Local Public Transport Route Plan.

The CCTO, meanwhile, is the one that executes the policies formed by the TMCC, said Rosell.