Cebu City traffic incidents ‘manageable’ during Holy Week

TRAFFIC incidents recorded during the Holy Week period remained manageable, with no major disruptions reported, according to data from the Cebu City Police Office (CCPO).

In a summary report covering April 2 to 5, 2026, the CCPO’s Traffic Enforcement Unit, in coordination with the City Traffic Operations and Control (CCTO), documented a steady number of road incidents across the city, reflecting what authorities described as consistent monitoring and response during one of the year’s busiest travel periods.

A total of 87 incidents were recorded over four days, with April 4 logging the highest number at 30 cases.

This was followed by April 3 with 23 incidents, while April 2 and April 5 each recorded 17 cases.

Most of the cases involved damage to property, which accounted for the bulk of incidents daily.

Physical injury cases were also reported, while several incidents involved both property damage and injuries.

Authorities noted that a number of cases were resolved on-site through amicable settlements.

The report highlighted that April 3 saw a notable number of combined cases involving both property damage and injuries, suggesting more serious encounters on the road during that day.

Pedestrian-involved incidents were also recorded daily, often involving motorcycles and private vehicles.

Despite these figures, authorities emphasized that the majority of incidents were non-fatal and were handled efficiently by responding personnel.

Time monitoring data showed that traffic incidents occurred throughout the day, with some cases logged as early as past midnight and as late as 10:50 p.m., indicating sustained road activity during the Holy Week period.

Overall, the CCPO said the situation remained under control, attributing the outcome to active enforcement, timely response, and coordination between traffic authorities. (CAV)