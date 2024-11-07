Cebu City traffic light modernization project under scrutiny for ‘contract irregularities’

THE Cebu City Council has urged the Commission on Audit (COA) to conduct a fraud audit on the contracts for the first two phases of the city’s traffic light modernization project, due to concerns about lack of authorization and potential overpricing.

Here’s a breakdown of the situation:

Key concerns and resolution to postpone payment

During a council session on November 6, 2024, Councilor Jocelyn Pesquera called for the postponement of payments for Phase 2 of the project, which costs P248 million. Her reasons include:

Contracts were not signed by the mayor nor authorized by the City Council.

Former Cebu City administrator Floro Casas Jr. signed the contracts despite the mayor being in office and capable of handling these duties.

Pesquera argued these contracts could be deemed void and that the City might not be obligated to rescind them.

Allegations of overpricing and ineffectiveness

Pesquera also highlighted price discrepancies:

The Metro Manila Development Authority (MMDA) estimated costs at P3 million per intersection, but Cebu City’s costs reached around P16 million per intersection, with potential savings of P20 million for Phase 1.

The MMDA review also found the system lacking real-time traffic data processing and pedestrian safety features.

Task force review and pending recommendations

A task force created by Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia is currently reviewing these issues, with recommendations expected by November 8.

In response to the contractor’s demand for the full P480 million payment for the two phases, Garcia has suggested halting further payments until the review is completed.

Council requests further investigations

The Council has approved various resolutions to clarify issues:

Verification of the late mayor Edgardo Labella’s signature by the National Bureau of Investigation.

A report from the transportation office on recent payments to suppliers.

A City Legal Office review of contract terms and consultation on incorporating a “No Contact Apprehension” feature for future revenue.

Project scope and equipment

The modernization project spans 45 intersections citywide:

Phase 1 covers 18 intersections, while Phase 2 covers 27.

Equipment includes underground cables and 184 AI-enabled cameras for license plate recognition and automatic signal timing.

Future steps

The Council's actions aim to ensure that the City's investment aligns with quality standards and financial accountability, addressing both cost concerns and the system's effectiveness for Cebu City's traffic management.