Cebu City trash crisis: Why your garbage is traveling 61 kilometers away

CEBU City is facing a major garbage emergency after a nearby private landfill suddenly stopped accepting the city's waste. This change is forcing officials to transport hundreds of tons of trash across the province, amove that could cost taxpayers double the original budget.

Why the trash is piling up

The trouble began on Friday, Feb. 20, 2026, when the Asian

Energy Landfill in Consolacion shut its gates to Cebu City trucks. The closure happened because of an unsigned payment agreement.

With nowhere else to go, the City has turned South Road Properties (SRP) Pond A into a temporary holding area. From there, private haulers must drive the waste 61 kilometers southwest to a landfill in Aloguinsan.

The massive logistics operation

All 80 barangays have been told to bring their trash to the SRP site. To handle the load, 50 trucks have been assigned to the task:

· 25 trucks are dedicated to moving the 600–650 tons of fresh trash collected every day.

· 25 trucks are working to clear the backlog of garbage that has been piling up since January.

Each truck is carrying a heavy load of 18 tons or more to keep up with the demand.

A growing financial burden

This detour is not just a long drive; it is incredibly expensive. Previously, disposing of waste cost P1,100 per ton. The new trip to Aloguinsan costs P3,906 per ton.

Councilor Dave Tumulak warned that while the City set aside

P500.7 million for waste this year, they might need another P600 million tocover the costs. This total of P1.2 billion is roughly the same amount of money the city spends on its entire annual budget for senior citizens.

Health and hygiene concerns

At the temporary SRP site, officials are struggling to manage the smell. Councilor Harry Eran noted that about 1,000 tons of trash are arriving daily.

“To prevent garbage buildup and foul odor, we are applying deodorizer at the site,” Eran said. However, he warned that the spray only hits the surface, and the only real solution is to move the waste to Aloguinsan atleast twice a day.

Paul Gelasque, head of the Department of Public Services, confirmed that the Consolacion facility stopped allowing city trucks two days ago. He called the current Aloguinsan route a temporary fix while the City tries to resolve its issues.

What happens next?

The City is now looking at a lot in Barangay Inayawan to use as a formal transfer station. This would help stop the practice of dumping trash directly on the ground.

The biggest hope for a quick solution rests with Mayor Nestor Archival. If he signs an emergency agreement with the Consolacion landfill, the City could stop the long trips to Aloguinsan and save millions of pesos until a permanent local solution is found. / CAV