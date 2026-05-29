Cebu City turns over nearly P20M in road, drainage projects to barangays

NEARLY P20 million worth of road concreting and drainage projects were officially turned over by the Cebu City Government to four barangays in the city on Friday, May 29, 2026, as part of the administration’s continuing infrastructure improvement program.

The ceremonial turnover, led by Cebu City Mayor Nestor Archival, covered several completed road concreting and pavement projects in Barangays Sambag I, Capitol Site, and Lorega San Miguel.

Among the completed projects were the Road Concreting with Drainage System and Construction of Curb in Sitio Pailob, and the Construction of Portland Cement Concrete Pavement in Sitio Alcantara, both located in Barangay Sambag I.

Road concreting projects in Sitio Jasmin, Barangay Capitol Site, and Sitio Acacia, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, were also formally turned over to the respective communities.

According to the City Government, the project in Sitio Alcantara amounted to P7.4 million, while the Sitio Pailob project cost P3.2 million.

The road concreting project in Sitio Acacia, Barangay Lorega San Miguel, also carried a budget of P3.2 million, while the project in Jasmin Street, Barangay Capitol Site, reached P6.2 million.

The turnover ceremony was attended by officials from the Department of Engineering and Public Works (DEPW), along with barangay officials led by Barangay Sambag I Captain Maria Ailien Guardo, Barangay Capitol Site Captain Kelly Quijada, and Barangay Lorega San Miguel Captain Nilo Dela Cerna, together with their respective barangay council members.

In his message, Archival thanked the barangay officials and residents for their cooperation and urged communities to support the city’s environmental and waste management programs.

“Mihangyo ko kaninyo nga mag-segregate gyud ta kay kinahanglan magtinabangay ta para ma-improve ang serbisyo sa atong siyudad,” Archival said.

Mayor’s Chief of Staff Kenneth Siasar also reminded residents to maintain the cleanliness and orderliness of the newly completed projects.

According to Siasar, it is important that residents refrain from throwing garbage along the roadsides and avoid illegal parking to help preserve the projects for the benefit of the community.

Following the ceremonial turnover and ribbon-cutting rites, city and barangay officials signed the turnover documents as a symbol of the official acceptance of the completed projects by the beneficiary barangays. (CAV)