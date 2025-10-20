Cebu City updates traffic plan for CBRT Package 1 inauguration

TO PREVENT a repeat of the heavy congestion experienced during the September 19, 2025, route inspection of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT), the Cebu City Transportation Office (CCTO) has updated its traffic management plan in preparation for the project’s inauguration on November 5.

Councilor Winston Pepito, chairman of the committee on transportation, said the City will deploy more personnel, install additional signage and road markings, and conduct a public information drive to ensure motorists are aware of traffic changes before the event.

“We will have more signage, road markings, and traffic personnel to manage the flow so that the situation during the September test run won’t happen again,” Pepito said in an interview with SunStar Cebu on Monday, October 20.

He said the additional signage near the CBRT’s dedicated lane aims to inform motorists early about temporary road closures and available alternative routes ahead of the inauguration.

Pepito said Osmeña Boulevard, where the main ceremony will take place, will be temporarily closed for up to three hours during the visit of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., who will lead the inauguration of the CBRT Project’s Package 1.

While no major rerouting will be implemented, Pepito said the Cebu City Transportation Office will install advance signage several days before the event to guide motorists and avoid confusion similar to what happened during the September 19 route inspection, when traffic slowed due to unclear lane directions and lack of information.

“During the test run, motorists weren’t aware of the lane adjustments since there were no signages placed early. This time, we want them to know beforehand where to pass,” he said.

Pepito said the CCTO, headed by Raquel Arce, will oversee rerouting and deployment of enforcers, while the City Administrator’s Office and the Department of General Services will handle logistical support, including tents, chairs, sound systems, and sanitation facilities for the event.

He added that his office is awaiting final coordination from the Department of Transportation in Manila to confirm additional technical and logistical requirements for the inauguration.

“We’re now focusing on preparations for security, road closures, and the physical setup — bleachers, tents, and other facilities. We’ve already advised the Cebu City Transportation Office to prepare information drives and alternative routes,” Pepito said.

Security and site preparations

The City is now coordinating closely with the Philippine National Police and the Presidential Security Group for the President’s arrival. The area will be placed on lockdown three hours before the event.

The Bureau of Fire Protection (BFP) will ensure that fire safety protocols are in place, while a medical response team will be on standby throughout the program.

Workers will begin setting up the venue by Nov. 3, including the installation of tents, bleachers, a technical booth, media station, and portable toilets for guests and staff.

The CBRT lane along Osmeña Boulevard will be temporarily closed starting November 3 for setup and security sweeps.

Final inspection before the President’s visit

Mayor Nestor Archival earlier said that another route inspection will be conducted before the President’s visit to ensure that road issues, traffic signage and other gaps along the bus route are addressed.

Although the specific schedule has not been finalized, Archival said the City is working with the Department of Transportation (DOTr) to finalize adjustments and ensure that the route is ready for the inauguration.

The mayor also said several stations under Package 1 remain unfinished and need to be secured from vandalism and improper use.

Archival said the project has not yet been turned over by the Department of Transportation to the City. He appealed to the concerned parties to monitor the site, pointing out that the facility was already being used as a restroom even though there were still works that needed to be rectified.

Marcos to lead inaugural bus ride

Marcos will lead the inauguration of Package 1, marking the start of Cebu’s long-awaited mass transport system.

The event will take place at the Osmeña Boulevard Station and will feature a ride with the President, the DOTr secretary, Archival, representatives from Cibus, BFP, and other key stakeholders.

The main program is scheduled from 10 a.m. to 11 a.m., with setup and security checks beginning at 8 a.m.

About the CBRT project

The CBRT project's lead implementing agency is the Department of Transportation. It aims to provide fast, reliable, and environment-friendly public transportation for Cebuanos.

Package 1 covers a 2.38-kilometer span from the Cebu South Bus Terminal (CSBT) on N. Bacalso Avenue to the front of the Capitol via Osmeña Boulevard. This section uses dedicated lanes for Cibus (modern, air-conditioned buses) and is part of the first phase of the project. The main line eventually will stretch 13.18 kilometers, with 17 stations, a depot, and a terminal, but Package 1 operates only between the Cebu South Bus Terminal and the Capitol for now.

The route passes through Natalio Bacalso Ave. and Osmeña Boulevard. After Fuente Osmeña Circle Station, buses rejoin mixed traffic toward Escario St. and Cebu Business Park before reaching IT Park, but Package 1 proper covers only the CSBT–Capitol stretch.

When fully operational, the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit is expected to reduce travel time, ease traffic congestion, and improve mobility across major city corridors. (CAV)