Cebu City urged to fix fish port sanitation

AN ADVOCACY group has urged the Cebu City Government and utility providers to improve infrastructure to protect water supply from the Metropolitan Cebu Water District (MCWD) and to address persistent sanitation problems at the Pasil Fish Port and the South Road Properties (SRP).

In a statement, the Cebu Electricity Rights Advocates (Cera) said unmanaged waste at the fish port continues to pose serious public health and environmental risks.

The group called out the large tarpaulins that were installed during the Asean Tourism Forum 2026 to hide floating garbage and visible pollution.

Cera convenor Nathaniel Chua said these measures merely conceal sanitation problems rather than address them.

“While these boards hide the sight of waste, they do nothing to address foul odors, bacterial contamination, or the root causes of the problem,” Chua said.

The group recommends using the 2026 Department of Agriculture-Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources budget to build a modern fish port with proper waste management and called for non-interruptible power lines for MCWD pumping stations to prevent low pressure that allows pathogens to infiltrate pipes.

A modern fish port, Cera said, would protect public health while generating additional revenue for the City.

Cera also backed the planned relocation of the “Bagsakan” wholesale hub to the SRP Mambaling Flyover, describing it as a key step toward correcting long-standing mismanagement at the Pasil Fish Port.

Contaminated water

The group raised concerns over reports that some vendors occasionally use nearby coastal water, often contaminated with human and animal waste, to clean fish.

Combined with accumulated garbage and coastal pollution, Cera said this highlights the need for a constant, high-pressure MCWD water supply to prevent groundwater infiltration.

Cera pointed to discussions during the January 2026 Asean Special Senior Officials Meeting on Energy, which underscored the need for system reliability.

Reliable power, the group said, is essential for maintaining stable water pressure and preventing contamination.

At present, the Pasil Fish Port has no wastewater treatment facility, with untreated fish blood, scales and organic waste discharged directly into the sea. Cera cited data showing fecal coliform levels in nearby waters reaching up to 27 million MPN per 100 milliliters.

The group warned that poor coordination between utilities leaves MCWD water vulnerable, noting that power fluctuations can reduce pumping pressure and create vacuums that allow pathogens from polluted groundwater in Pasil to enter the distribution system. / EHP