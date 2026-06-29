Cebu City urges taxpayers to avail of RPT amnesty

CEBU City property owners with unpaid real property taxes have until July 5, 2026, to avail themselves of the real property tax (RPT) amnesty offered under national law, the Cebu City Government said.

The amnesty is granted under Republic Act (RA) 12001, or the Real Property Valuation and Assessment Reform Act (RPVARA). The City Treasurer’s Office (CTO) urged eligible taxpayers to verify their tax records, review available payment options, including installment plans, and settle their accounts before the deadline.

The City Government said the amnesty applies only to unpaid real property taxes incurred before July 5, 2024. Qualified taxpayers need to pay only the basic tax, while accumulated penalties, surcharges and interest will be waived under the program.

Exceptions

The advisory said the amnesty does not cover properties that have been sold at public auction, those under active compromise agreements, or those with pending tax delinquency cases in court.

Eligible taxpayers may choose to settle their obligations through a one-time payment or, if allowed by local guidelines, through installment payments. The CTO encouraged property owners to complete their payments before the July 5 deadline.

City officials said the amnesty provides taxpayers with an opportunity to clear outstanding obligations without added charges while helping the Cebu City Government raise funds for infrastructure, health care, education and other public services. / GERVIE PALUGA, UP CEBU INTERN