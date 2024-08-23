Cebu City Vet: ASF cases found in 3 BRGY, not 15

CEBU City only has three barangays with recorded cases of African swine fever (ASF), not 15 as reported by the Talisay City Livestock and Poultry Center in its memorandum dated Aug. 1, 2024.

For this year, the mountain barangays of Babag, Bonbon and Pulangbato have confirmed cases of ASF, according to Dr. Alice Utlang, head of the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF).

Utlang told SunStar Cebu on Friday, Aug. 23, 2024, that the ground zero of ASF cases this year was Bonbon where blood samples taken from seven hogs last July 16 yielded positive results.

Bonbon and Pulangbato each reported two positive cases.

The blood samples were taken last Aug. 9, and the confirmation from the Department of Agriculture (DA) laboratory in Metro Manila came on Aug. 21.

Utlang said that the spread of ASF in these three barangays has been brought under control.

Blood samples from hogs in neighboring barangays and slaughterhouses were also collected, and the results turned out negative.

All hogs afflicted with ASF have died and have already been buried, according to Utlang.

The memorandum from the livestock and poultry center of Talisay City mentioned that confirmed cases of ASF were found in Cebu City barangays of Tisa, Budlaan, Bulacao, Busay, Adlaon, Cambinocot, San Jose, Pit-os, Paril, Kalunasan, Pulangbato, Toong, Malubog, Mabini and Agsungot.

Utlang clarified that the information from Talisay City was incorrect, as the list referred to confirmed and suspected ASF cases from 2023.

The barangays mentioned in the memorandum have no reported or monitored cases of ASF for this year.

Utlang said if the incorrect memorandum is not addressed, it could lead to confusion and panic among hog raisers and farmers in the upland barangays of the city, potentially affecting their livelihood.

“Katong mga nakabasa ato, di ba ma-wingdang ka? Kon ang tag-iya og baboy bisan og dili pa angay ibaligya kay ako na lang ibaligya kay naa man diri,” Utlang said.

(Those who read that, wouldn’t you be alarmed? Even if the pig owners shouldn’t sell their pigs yet, they might think, “I’ll just sell them because it’s already here.”)

“Kaning mga trader nga mga biyaheros...moadto nuon sila, magdala atong kunohay sila atong lista, ‘uy ang inyong barangay naigo na sa ASF, ibaligya na og barato.’ Paliton og barato,” she added.

(These traders who travel around... they would go there and bring a list, and say, “Hey, your barangay has been hit by ASF, you should sell your pigs cheaply.” They would buy them at a low price.)

The DVMF continues to implement intensified surveillance, monitoring measures, and strict biosecurity protocols, according to Utlang. It is also conducting an information and education campaign for hog farmers to curb the spread of the disease.

While Cebu City has not imposed border control, Utlang said the DVMF is monitoring the entry of live hogs, pork meat, and related products from neighboring areas. Necessary certification proving that the swine did not come from active ASF areas is required.

The city veterinarian urged backyard hog farmers to insure their livestock through the Cebu City Agriculture Department (CAD).

Insurance, she said, can provide compensation in case of calamities or diseases like ASF.

Utlang said 79 farmers have secured livestock insurance for over 405 breeding and fattening hogs through CAD’s assistance.

Farmers can avail themselves of free livestock insurance worth P14,500 per head for breeding hogs and P10,000 per head for fattening hogs in case of death due to disease or calamity. This insurance is available to farmers registered under the DA’s Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture. / EHP