Cebu City vet office to press charges against owner who left dogs in parked car

SEVERAL dogs left unattended inside a parked vehicle for hours inside a mall have prompted the Cebu City Department of Veterinary Medicine and Fisheries (DVMF) to seek legal action against the pet owner.

The DVMF said in a statement that its investigation team had completed its inquiry and gathered the information and evidence needed for legal review.

It said the report would be endorsed to the Cebu City Legal Office on Monday, June 8, 2026, for legal evaluation and action.

Investigation showed that the pet owner is a resident of Argao, Cebu.

The move came after online posts appeared to show dogs left inside a vehicle in the parking area of SM Seaside City Cebu for hours without their owner present, raising concern about their safety and welfare.

The DVMF said it would recommend policy measures meant to prevent similar incidents.

Policy push

The department plans to endorse a proposed resolution to the Cebu City Council urging establishments with parking facilities, including pet-friendly malls, to be reminded of City Ordinance 1877.

The ordinance prohibits pet owners from leaving dogs, cats and other similar animals locked inside vehicles with all windows shut within Cebu City.

Under the proposed resolution, malls, commercial establishments and other property owners would be urged to report similar incidents to authorities at once so officials can intervene.

Legal basis

According to the DVMF, such acts may violate City Ordinance 1877 and could fall under Republic Act (RA) 8485, the Animal Welfare Act of 1998, as amended by RA 10631, if the welfare of the animals is compromised.

The department said animals left inside parked vehicles face serious risks in hot weather or over long periods.

“Leaving animals unattended inside vehicles, especially during hot weather or for extended periods, may expose them to severe stress, suffering, injury, or death,” the DVMF said. / CAV