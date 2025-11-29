Cebu City volunteers bring hope to Talisay school

IN BARANGAY Biasong, Talisay City, the scars left by typhoon Tino’s devastating onslaught on Nov. 4, 2025, remained visible weeks later. Classrooms remained caked in mud, hallways coated in grime and the school grounds of Biasong Elementary School stood as a reminder of the storm’s fury.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, a group of students and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members from a private school in Cebu City arrived with one goal, to help the community rise again. Armed with brooms, brushes and sheer determination, they scrubbed classrooms, cleaned chairs, cleared hallways and stairways and shoveled out thick mud that had settled across the school grounds.

Their volunteer effort brought a sense of hope to a barangay still rebuilding after the disaster, proof that even in the aftermath of destruction, solidarity could help restore what the storm had taken.