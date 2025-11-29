Cebu

Cebu City volunteers bring hope to Talisay school

Volunteer students clean walls and ceilings at Biasong Elementary School in Talisay City on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.
Volunteer students clean walls and ceilings at Biasong Elementary School in Talisay City on Saturday, Nov. 29, 2025.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps clear debris from the Biasong Elementary School.
Members of the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps clear debris from the Biasong Elementary School.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Volunteers scrub mud off chairs at Biasong Elementary School.
Volunteers scrub mud off chairs at Biasong Elementary School.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
A volunteer removes thick mud from a stairway at Biasong Elementary School.
A volunteer removes thick mud from a stairway at Biasong Elementary School.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
A child stands outside the main entrance of Biasong Elementary School, where classes remain suspended as clearing continues and several classrooms remain damaged.
A child stands outside the main entrance of Biasong Elementary School, where classes remain suspended as clearing continues and several classrooms remain damaged.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
A mud-filled classroom at Biasong Elementary School.
A mud-filled classroom at Biasong Elementary School.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
One of the classrooms destroyed by the flooding brought by typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025.
One of the classrooms destroyed by the flooding brought by typhoon Tino on Nov. 4, 2025. TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA
Mud-soaked chairs, books and papers left damaged by the flooding caused by typhoon Tino.
Mud-soaked chairs, books and papers left damaged by the flooding caused by typhoon Tino.TEXT AND PHOTOS BY JUAN CARLO DE VELA

IN BARANGAY Biasong, Talisay City, the scars left by typhoon Tino’s devastating onslaught on Nov. 4, 2025, remained visible weeks later. Classrooms remained caked in mud, hallways coated in grime and the school grounds of Biasong Elementary School stood as a reminder of the storm’s fury.

On Saturday, Nov. 29, a group of students and Reserve Officers’ Training Corps members from a private school in Cebu City arrived with one goal, to help the community rise again. Armed with brooms, brushes and sheer determination, they scrubbed classrooms, cleaned chairs, cleared hallways and stairways and shoveled out thick mud that had settled across the school grounds.

Their volunteer effort brought a sense of hope to a barangay still rebuilding after the disaster, proof that even in the aftermath of destruction, solidarity could help restore what the storm had taken.

