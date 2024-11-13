Cebu City waives fees, grants amnesty to 2K delivery riders

THE Cebu City Government pledged to waive the business permit fee for 2025 and grant an amnesty on unpaid penalties to about 2,000 Cebu City-based food delivery app riders.

Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia also pledged to provide accident insurance to about 6,000 delivery and motorcycle taxi riders in Cebu City out of his personal funds.

Over 250 delivery riders from online grocery and food delivery services apps Grab and Foodpanda, reached out to Garcia on Tuesday, Nov. 12, 2024, seeking intervention to improve their working conditions.

Councilors Joel Garganera and Pastor “Jun” Alcover joined Garcia in the dialogue with the delivery drivers.

During the dialogue, riders requested Garcia to help them out with payment of their business permits, unpaid penalties and accident insurance due to their financial incapacity.

On Sept. 17, the delivery riders from Foodpanda won a P7.4-million suit before the National Labor Relations Commission against the online food and grocery delivery service application, but the payment was on hold after the delivery app firm appealed to a higher court.

Shadow banning

The riders also voiced out that there were times the delivery app firm singled out those who participated in the complaint, in which they had fewer delivery bookings in comparison to fellow riders who did not join the complaint.

It was described as “shadow banning,” in which there was a selective placing of restrictions on delivery bookings to selective riders, which negatively impacted their income.

With these concerns, Garcia ordered the City Transportation Office to waive starting 2025 the business permit fee application of food delivery riders in the city.

A delivery rider operating in Cebu City has to pay P780 per year for a business permit to the City Government.

Garcia said this in compliance with an executive order from the Office of the President, discouraging unnecessary and additional permits, fees and charges to alleviate the burden of his constituents.

Garcia also pledged to cover their accident insurance for more than a thousand delivery food riders out of his pocket in order to unburden their financial woes.

He will also include the habal-habal drivers and motorcycle taxi drivers, in which there is an overall estimate of 5,000 to 6,000 riders.

“I’m happy to provide immediate relief for the delivery riders while their legal victory is on appeal,” Garcia said. “These are hardworking individuals trying to make an honest living on their motorcycles, most of whom are the sole breadwinners in their families. These are small tokens of appreciation.”

“I am not going to ask for the City to pay for this. I will pay for it from my own pocket,” Garcia said.

He also let go the payment of any outstanding penalties needed to obtain an ID from the City Transportation Office, which is a requirement for all motorcycle-based businesses in the city, but deemed by riders as an additional financial burden.

Riders’ council

Furthermore, the mayor plans to establish a council for motorcycle riders, which will include habal-habal drivers and delivery riders.

This council will address issues affecting the industry, such as fair pay, safe working conditions and regulations on delivery platforms.

“I am committed to improving the lives of our delivery riders,” Garcia said. “These are hardworking individuals who play a crucial role in our city’s economy.”

“Ato kini gihimo alang sa kaayohan sa tanan para sa mas luwas ug convenient nga serbisyo,” said Garcia.

Garcia also signed a “Covenant for Delivery Riders,” emphasizing the rights of the riders to social protection, representation, free from any form of discrimination, safe and healthy working conditions, self-organization, and continuing education and skills training.

He appointed delivery riders Abraham Lanurias, president of Foodpanda Riders Union, and Grab counterpart Noahde Vayson to represent the delivery riders on the council.

Garcia said the agenda of the first meeting of the motorcycle riders will include requiring delivery platform companies to obtain a business permit and to have a physical office in Cebu City.

It will also tackle “shadow banning” or placing restrictions on delivery bookings that negatively impact the income of delivery riders.

“I agree 100 percent on the issues you brought up today,” the mayor said, as he also pledged to initiate a dialogue with delivery platform companies.

“I will invite them here to sit down and have a dialogue with us and talk about these other issues and hopefully find a solution that’s beneficial to all of you,” he added. / EHP