Cebu City wants share from Pagcor raised

THE Cebu City Council is pushing to increase the City Government’s annual share from the Philippine Amusement and Gaming Corp. (Pagcor) income for the first time in 12 years.

During a regular session on Wednesday, July 24, 2024, Councilor Renato Osmeña, Jr., chairman of the committee on games and amusements, proposed the measure while passing a resolution granting Happy Play Corp. a “Letter of No Objection” to operate an electronic gaming site within a mall at the North Reclamation Area.

Happy Play Corp. first ran an online gaming site at the Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino before transferring to Salinas Drive, where it encountered objections because it was located near a church and a school.

Pagcor currently remits P4 million per month or P48 million per year to the City Government in exchange for allowing Pagcor-accredited casinos and electronic betting games to operate within the City’s jurisdiction. This amount has remained unchanged since 2012.

Osmeña clarified that this is not connected with Philippine Offshore Gaming Operators (Pogo).

During his third State of the Nation Address last Monday, July 22, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. ordered Pagcor to end all Popo operations by the end of the year.

The committee has requested Pagcor to submit documents, including revenue collection and the number of licensed operators for the past years, to determine the appropriate new contribution.

Osmeña stated that based on his knowledge, Pagcor earns at least P1.3 billion annually in Cebu City alone.

“We should already be asking for an increase,” he said.

Councilor Noel Wenceslao, chairman of the committee on budget and finance, supported the motion, stating that the current contribution is inadequate. Councilor Joy Augustus Young suggested doubling the City’s share to P8 million.

“Pagcor currently gives us a financial assistance of P4 million. That’s really not a lot and we really need to increase that... maybe in some other time we can make a necessary legislative intervention so their financial assistance will be significantly higher,” he said in a mix of English and Cebuano.

In a related development, Councilor Phillip Zafra filed a resolution to review the ordinance regarding gaming sites in the city due to complaints about minors being allowed entry.

Zafra expressed concern about the proximity of the new Happy Play Corp. site to Mabolo National High School and the potential negative effects of early exposure to gambling on minors.

In a text message on Saturday, July 27, he told SunStar Cebu that early exposure to gaming sites has ill effects on minors.

“Early exposure to gambling will resort to various social problems that will affect the moral fiber of the society. It will not do them any good,” he said.

Zafra stressed that minor should focus on their studies.

“While we continue to protect minors from gambling, the state, through Pagcor and PCSO (Philippine Charity Sweepstakes Office) shall continue to adhere to responsible gambling,” he said.

Osmeña warned that if reports of minors entering gaming sites are verified, operators risk losing their license and facing closure orders.

He assured that Pagcor has strict qualifications to ensure compliance with guidelines for casino and game operators.

Pagcor’s funds have previously been used for various social and medical services in Cebu City, including the purchase of ambulances and fire trucks, as well as vaccines and medicines for the Cebu City Health Office.

These can also be used as assistance to barangays and for self-sustainable projects, scholarships and infrastructure projects that are essential to the community.

In 2023, Pagcor’s gross gaming revenues nationwide reached a record P285.27 billion.

Its gaming revenues in Cebu City include slot machine operations, electronic bingo, table game operations and regulatory and license fees from casinos. / EHP