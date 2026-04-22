Cebu City warns vs extreme heat

CEBU City health officials urged the public on Wednesday, April 22, 2026, to take precautions as rising temperatures increase the risk of heatstroke, dehydration, and skin-related illnesses.

Assistant City Health Officer Phyllis Bidon warned that prolonged exposure to high temperatures can have serious health consequences.

“We can really feel the transition from rainy days to this extreme heat. We need to take precautions because excessive heat and a high heat index can seriously affect our health,” Bidon said.

She advised the public to avoid going outdoors during the hottest hours of the day, particularly between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m.

“If possible, avoid walking outside during those hours. But if you really need to go out, protect your skin, wear light clothing, and use hats or umbrellas because they help a lot,” she said.

Bidon stressed that drinking water regularly is one of the most important ways to prevent heat-related illnesses, noting that waiting until a person feels thirsty may already be too late.

“Drink plenty of water and do not wait until you are thirsty because heat-related incidents can happen suddenly. You may develop a headache or even collapse, so we need to be intentional about staying hydrated,” she explained.

She also reminded residents to watch for signs of dehydration, such as reduced urination, and encouraged the intake of water-rich fruits and vegetables while avoiding excessive sugar and salt.

“Too much sugar and salt can worsen dehydration and aggravate conditions like high blood pressure. So the best choice is always water,” Bidon said.

Aside from dehydration and headaches, the health office is also monitoring an increase in common summer-related illnesses such as skin rashes and chickenpox, which can worsen during periods of extreme heat.

“If you notice any skin issues, consult a doctor immediately. Heatstroke is a medical emergency, and the patient must be brought to the hospital right away,” Bidon said.

In the event of an emergency, she advised bystanders to help cool the patient while waiting for health responders by applying water to the skin, loosening tight clothing, and ensuring proper air circulation.

The health official also called on barangays and schools to avoid holding outdoor activities during peak daytime heat, saying exposure under direct sunlight during those hours can be dangerous.

“Please avoid scheduling outdoor events directly under the sun from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. If possible, stay indoors during those hours,” she said.

‘Purok Kalusugan’

Meanwhile, Bidon announced that 16 nurses from the Department of Health have been deployed to assist Cebu City’s Purok Kalusugan program, a house-to-house healthcare initiative aimed at bringing medical services directly to communities.

The nurses, working alongside barangay health workers, are tasked with visiting households to monitor pregnant women, patients with chronic illnesses, and residents at risk of hypertension and diabetes.

“One of the major concerns right now is lifestyle diseases such as hypertension and diabetes due to poor diet and lack of exercise,” Bidon said.

“Through house-to-house visits, we can identify high-risk individuals early and ensure they receive consultation and medicines,” she added.

The team uses risk assessment tools to determine which residents are vulnerable to hypertension and its complications, such as stroke and heart attack, allowing the city to respond before emergencies happen.

The deployment is expected to strengthen the implementation of Universal Health Care at the barangay level while also transferring knowledge and skills to local government health workers for long-term community benefit. / ABC