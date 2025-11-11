Cebu City waste hauling route in danger

A CRITICAL bridge in Cebu City is in danger of collapsing after being damaged by a recent typhoon. The Bacayan-Talamban bridge showed signs of structural instability after typhoon Tino (Kalmaegi) passed last week, Mayor Nestor Archival said in a press conference on Monday, Nov. 10, 2025.

The bridge is a key route for the city’s waste disposal and for residents in northern barangays. Archival has requested immediate help from the Philippine Army and the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) to prevent a collapse.

Why is this one bridge so important, and what happens if it fails?

The immediate threat

The bridge is the primary route used by garbage trucks to haul 600 metric tons of waste daily to the landfill in Barangay Binaliw. Archival said the bridge has sustained visible damage and that slight movements are observed whenever vehicles pass.

If the bridge fails, the City may no longer be able to transport its garbage to the landfill. The only alternate route is a narrow, single-lane road that is not large enough to accommodate garbage trucks.

The short-term fix

Archival has asked the army’s engineering battalion to help clear debris that is blocking the river under the bridge. He also urged the DPWH to install a temporary support system, described as a “shoe ring,” to stabilize the structure. While long-term plans are prepared, the Cebu City Transportation Office has deployed personnel to manage traffic. The office is working to ensure that no heavy vehicles remain parked on the bridge, which could add to the strain.

Widespread disruption

A collapse would halt daily waste collection and severely affect residents in the city’s northern barangays. The bridge connects communities to hospitals, schools and subdivisions. Archival warned that failure to address the issue could cripple city services and isolate thousands of residents.

Broader worries

The damage from typhoon Tino has exposed wider vulnerabilities in the city’s infrastructure. Archival said the storm was a wake-up call to strengthen roads and bridges, especially in mountain barangays.

Other critical infrastructure remains damaged:

Bridges in Buot-Taup and Lusaran. These bridges still have no concrete rehabilitation schedules. The Lusaran bridge remains impassable, cutting off at least 80 families in Barangay Tagbao from relief assistance.

Transcentral Highway. Debris continues to block access to the Mangabon Elementary School area in Tagbao.

Archival said the DPWH has committed to rehabilitating the damaged areas but cited limited resources for an immediate response. He noted that while about 90 percent of mountain barangays have been cleared, the repair of critical linkages must be prioritized. / CAV