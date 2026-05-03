A LEGISLATIVE effort to block relatives of city officials from government deals highlights the difficult boundary between public integrity and private rights.

Why it matters

The Cebu City Council is currently weighing a measure that would prohibit relatives of public officials from entering into any government contract or business transaction with the city. Authored by Councilor Harry Eran, the proposal seeks to disqualify family members up to the third civil degree to prevent the “appearance of impropriety” and bolster public trust. This initiative reflects a systemic effort to strengthen ethical safeguards, yet it also exposes a significant legislative challenge: how to draft conflict-of-interest rules that do not inadvertently paralyze the basic rights of residents to engage in routine commerce. When laws are too broad, they risk creating the kind of “muddiness” that confuses the public and complicates the very governance they intend to protect.

The bigger picture

The debate is not merely a theoretical exercise in ethics but is rooted in long-standing local friction regarding institutions like the Asian College of Technology, which has previously faced accreditation hurdles due to perceived family links to city councilors. Critics, including Vice Mayor Tomas Osmeña, warn that the current phrase “any transaction” is dangerously vague. Without specific definitions, the ordinance could theoretically disqualify a relative from obtaining a simple permit to sell street food or selling private property to the government. The Department of the Interior and Local Government has noted that while the intent is “commendable,” the city should focus on transparency mechanisms like disclosure and recusal rather than a sweeping automatic ban. This caution mirrors the wisdom that an author—or a legislator—must “work from a suitable design” and anticipate the scope of their work before “plunging in blindly.”

What to watch

The ordinance has been returned to the committee on laws for refinement and is scheduled for a public hearing on May 5. Lawmakers must now decide how to “break apart” the involved language and replace it with clearer definitions that align with national procurement laws. The success of the measure will likely depend on whether the council can move away from “rhetorical capers” and adopt a “straightforward manner” that identifies specific high-risk transactions. As the language of the law is “perpetually in flux,” the final version will test whether the city can balance a “steady course” of established usage with the need for modern ethical reform. Ultimately, the council must ensure that when they say something, they have actually said what they intended, leaving no room for the tragedies of ambiguity. / CAV