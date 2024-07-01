Cebu City welcomes new family health center

THE Cebu City Government has opened the Cebu City Super Family Health Center in Barangay Apas, celebrating the end of a three-year development.

Acting Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia led the opening ceremony on July 1, 2024.

This health center is the first of its kind in Central Visayas, designed to serve the medical needs of residents in the city's north district.

Despite delays, the project, which cost over P13 million, was completed by Gonzalodo Enterprises.

Local homeowners, Acting Vice Mayor Dondon Hontiveros, and community leaders attended the event.

The ceremony included a blessing and ribbon-cutting led by Garcia, marking the start of services at the new center.

Dr. Grace Valdes, medical head of the center, welcomed attendees, while Regional Director Jaime Bernadas of the Department of Health (DOH) Central Visayas highlighted the center's comprehensive services.

Bernadas said the center offers a full range of primary care services, including resident doctors, nurses, medical technologists, an X-ray unit, an ultrasound facility, a pharmacy, and a supply room. These services go beyond those provided by traditional Rural Health Units (RHUs), which focus mainly on health promotion and disease prevention.

The DOH plans to upgrade all RHUs to super health centers eventually. The new facility will focus on key programs like immunization, prenatal care, nutrition, disease prevention, and road accident prevention.

Garcia emphasized his commitment to improving healthcare and reducing congestion in public hospitals. He questioned the delay in the center's opening since construction was completed in December 2022, expressing disappointment over the delay.

Garcia announced that an extension of the Guba Medical Hospital in Barangay Guba would open within two weeks. He also plans to inspect other non-operational facilities at the Cebu City Medical Center (CCMC).

Garcia thanked the DOH for funding the project and the contractor, Gonzalodo Enterprises. He also acknowledged Chong Hua Hospital and CCMC for their equipment contributions.

The acting mayor also expressed his gratitude to the constituents and City Government officials, highlighting Barangay Apas' significant support with 4,000 votes for his vice mayoral candidacy.

Councilor Joel Garganera concluded the event by assuring attendees that the health center will provide free services and be open to everyone, operating effectively with the support of dedicated medical professionals.

Consultation begins immediately following the opening ceremony. (Glaiza Ouano, UP Tacloban Intern)