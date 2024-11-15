Cebu City workers to get P25K bonus

THE Cebu City Council unanimously approved a P322.8 million supplementary budget that will fund the first tranche of salary increases and cash incentives for city hall employees and barangay workers.

During the regular session on Wednesday, Nov. 13, 2024, the council approved the P322.8 million Supplemental Budget (SB) 3, to cover the P25,000 cash incentive for city employees, cash assistance to barangay workers and the first tranche of the compensation increase mandated by Malacañang.

In 2023, city hall employees received P20,000 for regular and casual employees and P5,000 for job order personnel.

Last year, then mayor Michael Rama initially announced that regular and casual city hall employees will receive P35,000 bonus and P10,000 for job order workers.

However, the City Council reduced Rama’s request from P35,000 to P20,000 and P10,000 to P5,000.

The decision made by the City Council was in line with the directive from President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., which aims to maintain consistency with national standards for government employee bonuses. The bonuses were later released in December 2023.

Salary increase

Included in the budget is the first of the four tranches of salary increases of City Hall employees, which is in compliance with Executive Order (EO) 64.

Last August, Marcos issued EO 64, which granted salary increases for government workers and additional allowances for state employees in four tranches until 2027.

Under EO 64, wage increases for government workers in any local government units (LGUs) must be authorized by the municipal and city councils, including provincial boards.

LGUs can implement wage increases based on a percentage rate depending on their class and financial capability, such as 100 percent for special or first-class cities or provinces.

Second- and third-class provinces and cities may implement 95 percent and 90 percent, respectively, of the adjusted rate based on EO guidelines.

The updated salary schedule applies to all civilian government personnel in the executive, legislative and judicial branches; constitutional commissions and other constitutional offices, LGUs regardless of appointment status, whether regular, contractual or casual, appointive or elective and on full-time or part-time basis.

The EO mandates that the compensation scheme must be within the financial capacity of the government, with the personnel services (PS) cost maintained at a reasonable level in relation to the overall government expenditure.

As of Dec. 31, 2023, Cebu City had a total of 7,844 employees, according to a report by the Commission on Audit.

Of the number 1,334 were plantilla positions, 3,172 were casual employees, and 3,338 were job order workers.

Other incentives

Covered by SB3 is the P5,000 cash incentive to qualified job order personnel.

Barangay workers that includes barangay watchmen and health workers will receive one-time cash assistance of P5,000.

City Councilor Noel Wenceslao, who authored the ordinance, said the bulk of the supplemental budget is for the one-time cash assistance for barangay workers which amounts to P33.46 million.

Wenceslao, who chairs the committee on finance, added that following the one-time assistance is the incentive for job order personnel at P20.81 million. / JPS