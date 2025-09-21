Cebu City’s Bus Ordinance: A burden or a step towards progress?

The strict implementation of Cebu City Ordinance 2214 of 2009, which prohibits provincial buses from picking up or dropping off passengers within 30 kilometers of the Cebu South Bus Terminal unless at an exclusive terminal, has sparked debate. On Sept. 15, 2025, Mayor Nestor Archival’s administration firmly enforced the point-to-point policy, citing public welfare and the urgent need to address worsening traffic congestion.

Archival stressed that traffic has long been Cebu’s most pressing problem, aggravated by the growing number of vehicles. He admitted the inconvenience to commuters but argued that sacrifices are necessary for the greater good. Indeed, traffic spares no one — students, workers, pregnant women, and the elderly alike are affected daily.

Yet the public’s frustration is evident. Many commuters lament that they spend more time waiting at the terminal than with their families. Students and vulnerable groups endure longer, more exhausting commutes. Even Gov. Pamela Baricuatro voiced concern, urging a compromise such as allowing buses to stop near schools and universities. To his credit, Archival has expressed openness to such suggestions, reflecting a willingness to listen.

Still, the central question remains: does the ordinance truly reduce traffic, or has it merely burdened commuters? Many argue that no visible improvements have been felt, while ordinary passengers continue to bear the brunt of inconvenience.

Nevertheless, the intent behind the ordinance should not be ignored. It is not designed to punish but to address a systemic issue that has plagued Cebu for decades. Change, however, requires balance. A calibrated approach — by designating bus stops near schools, hospitals, and key points — could ease the hardship while advancing efficiency.

Ultimately, solving traffic is a shared responsibility. Government must craft humane policies while citizens comply in good faith. The ordinance may be unpopular today, but with refinement and sensitivity, it could lay the groundwork for a more sustainable and commuter-friendly Cebu City.

By Lance O. Samedara, AB Political Science student University of Cebu