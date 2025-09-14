Cebu City’s flood flight: Progress, public scrutiny

AS THE country faced controversies about “ghost” flood-control projects nationwide, the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) in Cebu City insists this is not the case locally.

Out of 104 projects lined up from 2022 to 2025, DPWH-Cebu City District Engineering Office (CCDEO) records revealed that almost 70 percent were completed, while ongoing, suspended and yet-to-start works falls less about three to eight percent.

How many projects are there, and what’s their status?

According to the DPWH-CCDEO data of the flood control projects in Cebu City from 2016 to 2025:

70 projects – completed

22 projects – ongoing

Four projects – suspended

Eight projects – not yet started

These works include flood mitigation structures along major rivers such as Butuanon, Lahug, Guadalupe, Kinalumsan, Mananga and Bulacao, as well as drainage systems in several barangays, from Capitol Site and Cogon Ramos to Talamban and Poblacion Pardo.

Why are some projects delayed or suspended?

One project, tagged as “ongoing,” has lapsed behind the schedule. The P86.73-million flood mitigation structure in Barangay Basak San Nicolas, awarded in 2023 to Helm Construction, has already delayed its September 2024 target date.

At least four projects were halted, including works along Guadalupe River in Barangay Sapangdaku and Lusaran River in Barangay Tagbao, pending further review.

Some flood-control projects in Barangays Day-as, Sta. Cruz, Agsungot, Carreta, and Ermita have not broken ground.

Are there “ghost projects”?

District engineer Manolo Madronio said no.

“Lahat yung isinumbit namin sa Pangulo (Ferdinand Marcos Jr.) at kay [DPWH] Secretary [Vince Dizon] ay nandiyan at ang iba ay ongoing for 2025,” Madronio said.

(Everything that we submitted to the President and to the secretary is there and some are ongoing for 2026.)

He also complied with the courtesy resignation order issued by Dizon for all district engineers and regional directors as part of the DPWH’s internal cleanup amid national-level investigations into alleged anomalous projects.

Public attention has also been drawn to the alleged lavish lifestyles of some contractors, sparking questions of accountability.

Marcos has ordered a crackdown on anomalous flood-control projects.

How much do these projects cost, and who are the contractors?

The total cost for all 104 listed projects is P3.82 billion.

The most expensive was the flood mitigation structure along Butuanon River in Pulangbato, revised to P96.5 million. It was awarded to On Point Construction and Development and UKC Builders in 2023.

Contractors such as BNR Construction got 11 projects (some with joint ventures from other firms), while Belconstruct, Helm Construction, AST Builders have five each and some with joint ventures.

Meanwhile, WTG Construction, Planac, Gowil Builders, Kyle Construction Services were awarded four each and some underwent joint ventures.

What is the City Government doing?

Mayor Nestor Archival is urging citizens to help monitor projects.

On Sunday, Sept. 14, he asked residents to report damaged, unfinished, or problematic works through his official Facebook page or the Cebu City Public Information Office.

These reports should include the name of the barangay, street, nearest landmark, multiple photos, as well as details such as how long the problem has existed.

Archival said that feedback will help City Hall cross-check DPWH and local Department of Engineering and Public Works records.

What to watch?

The success of the City’s new citizen reporting system will be a key indicator of its long-term effectiveness. Watch for whether the new feedback mechanism leads to tangible results, such as the faster completion of projects or the repair of faulty structures.

The ongoing DPWH scrutiny into “ghost projects” and contractor performance will also be critical. The public will be watching to see if the large-scale investment in flood control ultimately translates into a more resilient and flood-free Cebu City.

What concerns remain?

On Thursday, Sept. 11, Archival flagged a flood-control project in Barangay Budlaan after its retaining walls showed signs of collapse just a few years after completion.

Citizens remain wary, given national controversies over “ghost” projects. While DPWH assures there are no ghost projects in Cebu City, calls continue for more open monitoring and faster completion.

The bigger picture

Flood-control projects are vital for a city that suffers annual flooding during monsoon rains and typhoons. But delays, suspensions and questions of accountability raise concerns about whether Cebu City will be ready in time.

For now, DPWH and the City Government are asking the public to stay vigilant, report issues and hold contractors accountable — a step that may determine whether billions of pesos in infrastructure spending truly translate into safer communities.