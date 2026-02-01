Cebu City’s garbage crisis: Residents divided over stricter trash rules after landfill collapse

CEBU City is currently facing a massive garbage crisis following the tragic collapse of the Binaliw landfill on January 8, 2026. In an urgent move to manage the mess, the local government is cracking down on waste rules, but many residents say the system is broken.
The return of "No Segregation, No Collection"
With the main landfill closed, city officials are strictly enforcing the “No Segregation, No Collection” policy. This means families must separate their trash into different bins — like biodegradable and plastic — or the garbage trucks won't take it.
The City is currently in talks with neighbors like Aloguinsan and Toledo City to take its trash, while using a temporary station in Consolacion to hold waste in the meantime. Officials say that if the City doesn't start recycling and composting more at home, there simply won't be enough room for the trash anywhere else.
Frustrated residents speak out
While the rules sound good on paper, many Cebuanos are frustrated. They feel that their hard work at home is being wasted by the collection process.
"I separate my garbage at home, but I see no real difference once it is picked up," said 39-year-old Stella Espanol from Barangay Zapatera. She explained that even when she organizes her trash, the collectors often mix everything back together in the truck.
In Barangay Capitol Site, 65-year-old Edwardo Pialan uses different sacks for his waste because he believes it keeps the city cleaner. However, even he admits that the system doesn’t always work efficiently once the truck arrives. Others, like 22-year-old Shane Tan, agree with the idea of cleanliness but find the current collection services too inconsistent to rely on.
More than just a trash problem
The garbage buildup is starting to cause dangerous side effects. Kathlen Dahunan, 35, pointed out that the piles of uncollected waste have even led to fires in some neighborhoods. When these fires happen, the City has to focus on helping people who lost their homes, which makes fixing the garbage problem even harder.
What happens next?
Under City Ordinance 2031, people who don't segregate their trash can face fines or even jail time. While the government is pushing for long-term solutions like waste-to-energy plants, the immediate focus is on getting every household to follow the rules.
The success of Cebu City’s recovery depends on whether the government and the residents can get on the same page. For now, the City remains at a crossroads: trying to enforce a law that many residents feel isn't supported by the very trucks meant to carry the waste away. (Jasten Arrogante and Jean Llaneta, BiPSU interns)