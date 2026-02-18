Cebu City’s garbage crisis: Uncoordinated pickups, disposal deficits spark alarm

CEBU City is facing a double-edged waste crisis. While officials struggle with a massive daily gap in legal trash disposal limits, a new dispute over "VIP" garbage collection has triggered concerns over favoritism and wasted public funds.

‘Special Treatment’ claims

The issue came to light during a City Council session on Feb. 16, 2026. Councilor Harry Eran, chair of the committee on public services, reported that garbage trucks are being dispatched to specific areas without coordinating with local barangay leaders.

In one specific incident in Barangay Cogon Pardo last Friday, a truck was reportedly sent to collect trash from just one single household, completely ignoring the neighbors.

“This is a waste of fuel. This is a waste of manpower. And most importantly, this is a waste of the people’s trust,” Eran said.

Why coordination matters

Normally, the Department of Public Services (DPS) and private contractors like Pinoy Basura, must work with barangay officials who know the local schedules and terrain. When they are bypassed, it creates confusion and frustration among residents.

Eran noted that when one house gets served while others are skipped, it makes it look like public services are being controlled by personal connections.

“When garbage collection becomes a private request instead of a public service, chaos follows,” Eran stated, adding that he is not pointing fingers but looking to fix a "flawed process."

Disposal deficit

The collection dispute is only part of a much larger problem. Councilor Dave Tumulak presented alarming data showing that Cebu City is producing more trash than it has places to legally put it.

The numbers reveal a significant daily struggle:

Daily Collection: 600 to 700 tons of waste.

Legal Disposal Limit: Only 450 tons (150 tons in Consolacion and 300 tons in Aloguinsan).

The Deficit: Between 150 and 250 tons of trash are left every day without a clear destination.

Because disposal sites are at full capacity, every truck trip must be as efficient as possible to prevent trash from piling up on city streets.

The City Council has scheduled an executive session for Feb. 23 to demand a comprehensive waste management plan from the DPS. Officials stressed that solving this "looming disaster" will require cooperation between the city, the private contractors, and the public.

“This is an urgent matter that needs to be addressed as soon as possible,” Tumulak said, reminding the city that while contractors do the work, the government is responsible for the solution.