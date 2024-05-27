Cebu City’s Independence Day budget down to P3M

ACTING Mayor Raymond Alvin Garcia has slashed down the budget for the Independence Day activities in Cebu City.

From the proposed P11 million, Garcia announced during a press conference Monday, May 27, 2024, that the budget is down to P3 million.

He said among the activities that needed to go away were the barangayan program, testimonial dinner, and Sta. Cruzan activity.

"Kung no longer relevant kaayo to Independence Day and akong tan-aw medyo dako-dako og expense, I had it slashed," Garcia told members of the media.

Independence Day will be on June 12. (AML)