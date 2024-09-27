Cebu City's LPTRP still in 'Limbo'

CEBU City’s Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) is still in limbo after numerous revisions were made to comply with the requirements of the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board in Central Visayas (LTFRB 7).

Cebu City Councilor James Anthony Cuenco, in a text message to SunStar Cebu on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, said the City’s LPTRP has not yet been approved due to the pending completion of the Package One of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT).

CBRT’s package one traverses Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. in Cebu City to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd. As of August, the CBRT’s Package One, covering a total distance of 2.38 kilometers, is 69.01 percent finished. Its target completion date was set in December 2023.

Cuenco, chair of the transportation committee, added that even so, the LPTRP draft will not be approved yet since there would be possible changes to planned routes of CBRT packages 2, 3, and 4.

Cuenco said the City’s LPTRP latest draft is currently with the LTFRB Central Office. When asked if there was now no definite deadline for the LPTRP’s completion, Cuenco answered that this was likely the case.

“We have done our part to submit several draft documents, and it is incumbent upon the LTFRB to extend the deadlines set because they have withheld its approval,” he told SunStar Cebu.

Kent Francesco Jongoy, deputy chief of the Cebu City Transportation Office, previously said the integration of the CBRT is causing the delayed approval of the LPTRP.

He said that since 2020, the City has submitted five to six versions of LPTRP already.

Aside from the CBRT component, he said the proposed pedestrianization program in the City’s downtown area, which has gained support and criticisms, also affects the completion of the route plan. Pedestrianization refers to the process of converting an area primarily designed for vehicular traffic into a space that prioritizes pedestrians.

Cuenco said the pedestrianization project has already been inputted in the draft LPTRP.

LPTRP use

The LPTRP is a plan detailing the route network, mode, and required number of units per mode for delivering public land transport services.

Jongoy said the City will not open new routes but rather establish extended routes that aim for inter-city transportation.

He added that adding more routes would only result in more traffic congestion which is why inter-city routes are pushed since it would be more economically feasible.

Inter-city refers to travel between cities, while intra-city refers to travel within the same city.

Jongoy hoped that the City’s LPTRP will be approved before the end of 2024. However, Cuenco said he seriously doubts it.