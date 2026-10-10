Cebu City’s P15.7B plan

CEBU City is proposing a P15.74-billion investment program for 2027, about P2.32 billion more than its approved annual budget for 2026, with more than half of the proposed allocation earmarked for institutional development and management.

The proposed Annual Investment Program (AIP) totals P15,736,682,534 and is scheduled for deliberation by the City Council on Tuesday, Oct. 13.

The proposed increase comes as the City Government operates on a P13.41-billion budget for 2026, which the Department of Budget and Management (DBM) declared operative in its entirety in July. The approved budget covers the City’s spending for the year, while the proposed 2027 AIP outlines the programs, projects and activities submitted for consideration.

The proposed AIP is not yet the City’s final approved budget for 2027.

Of the proposed allocation, P8.17 billion, or about 52 percent, is earmarked for institutional development and management. Social development follows with P4.9 billion, while environmental management and economic development account for P1.5 billion and P1.16 billion, respectively.

The Cebu City Development Council endorsed the investment program to the City Council through a resolution adopted on Sept. 17 during its fourth regular full council meeting.

Senior citizens, scholarships

The institutional development sector covers executive and legislative services, administrative operations, public safety, traffic management and special programs.

Among its largest listed allocations are P1.51 billion for the Cebu City Senior Citizen Program and P502.75 million for scholarships.

The proposed program also sets aside P1.44 billion for general services, P886.89 million for miscellaneous general public services and P451.66 million for legislative services.

Traffic engineering and management services are allocated P345.5 million, while peace and order services receive P349.11 million.

Health, welfare services

Social development accounts for nearly a third of the proposed AIP, with P1.25 billion allocated for hospital services, P955.93 million for social welfare services and P890.97 million for health services.

The sector also includes P750 million for the Local Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Fund and P154.61 million for services under the City Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office.

The two disaster-related allocations are listed separately in the proposed program. The figures do not, by themselves, identify the specific projects or activities that will receive funding.

Environmental, economic allocations

Environmental management receives P1.5 billion, including P1.06 billion for sanitation, street lighting and artesian well services.

Another P110.57 million is listed for environmental and natural resources services, while P263.13 million falls under the sector’s local development fund.

The combined allocation for sanitation, street lighting and artesian well services does not specify the amount intended for each service. The sector total also does not establish the specific amounts earmarked for flood control, drainage improvements or waste management.

Economic development receives P1.16 billion under the proposed program.

Engineering services account for P596.99 million, followed by city market operations at P174.69 million, agricultural services at P139.06 million and veterinary services at P90.91 million.

Tourism services receive P38.4 million, while P104.94 million is allocated to the sector’s local development fund.

The proposed AIP is accompanied by other plans covering gender and development, climate change, disaster risk reduction, peace and order, youth development, nutrition, cultural development and procurement.

Budget process

The resolution endorsing the proposed AIP cited the Local Government Code of 1991, which provides for local development councils to formulate socioeconomic development plans and public investment programs.

The City Council’s deliberation on Oct. 13 will be part of the legislative review of the proposed investment program.

The P15.74-billion proposal represents the total investment program submitted for consideration. It should not be treated as Cebu City’s final approved annual budget for 2027. / CAV