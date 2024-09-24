Cebu City's scud project still in Limbo

MORE than a year since the groundbreaking of the Cebu City South Coastal Urban Development (Scud), the construction of the housing project remains unimplemented.

Nineteen months after the groundbreaking on Monday, Feb. 27, 2023, around 8,000 informal settler families and low-wage earners in the city are still awaiting the benefits of Phase 1 of the Scud project, which is under the Pambansang Pabahay Para sa Pilipino Housing program of President Ferdinand Marcos Jr.

Cebu City Local Housing Board presiding officer Jade Ponce said in a text message to SunStar on Tuesday, Sept. 24, 2024, that they still need to comply with numerous documentary requirements.

“Just because you don’t see any actual construction doesn’t mean the project isn’t taking off. We are not talking here about building a single detached, low-cost individual house. Even the private sector can’t commence a small condominium project within two years from conception,” Ponce said.

“There are many things to plan, prepare, and secure in a major project before the actual construction phase can even begin,” he added.

To recall, President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and local officials broke ground on the Scud housing project to be built in various barangays across the South Road Properties.

During the news forum Kapihan sa Bagong Pilipinas by the Philippine News Agency on Tuesday, a question was raised to the Department of Human Settlements and Urban Development (DHSUD) regarding an update on the housing project.

DHSUD 7 Director Lyndon Juntilla said there is already progress, with informal settlers informed about their relocation when the Scud project starts.

“We are just waiting for the finalization of the technical plans so the project can move forward,” he said in a mix of Cebuano and English.

Project background

To help address the housing shortage for low-income and homeless people, the Cebu City Government is looking to acquire 57 parcels of land, totaling over 60 hectares, in four barangays. These lands will be used for social and economic housing projects as part of the Scud project.

The parcels of land are located in Barangays Mambaling, Basak San Nicolas, Cogon Pardo, and Inayawan.

According to Local Housing Board Resolution 2023-08-053, the City plans to acquire 12.792 hectares in Mambaling, 13.275 hectares in Basak San Nicolas, 17.742 hectares in Cogon Pardo, and 19.424 hectares in Inayawan. / CDF