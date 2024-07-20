Cebu clergy rejects 'Absolute Divorce Bill,' cites harm to families, children

CEBU clergy and laity stand firm against the pending "Absolute Divorce Bill" in Congress as it "undermines family solidarity, devalues the sanctity of marriage, and harms children," Cebu Archbishop Jose Palma said in a forum on Saturday, July 20, 2024.

During the 'Yes I Do, Yes to Marriage, Yes to the Family, No to Divorce Prayer Rally' forum, Palma invited all faithful to join them at the upcoming prayer rally next Saturday, July 27, 2024, with an assembly at the Fuente Osmeña Circle at 3 p.m., which will then march towards Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu for a concelebrated mass at 5 p.m.

Palma, with his more than 40 years of experience as a priest, said he has witnessed couples' testimonies that marriage is not a walk in the park; rather, it is a commitment of two individuals to work together in harmony and hold on to their promises to each other.

He added that the church has various programs that promote healthy marital relationships, and when utilized, they substantially assist couples in resolving toxicity in their marriages.

In cases of irreparable and broken marriages, legal separation and the declaration of nullity of marriages have already addressed these situations, Palma added.

“Divorce is not the solution. Do not be deceived by the notion that it will only affect those who seek it,” Palma said

“Be aware that divorce will redefine marriage by eliminating its permanent character. It is not true that divorce will not harm anyone as studies show that children suffer most in a divorce,” he added.

The House of Representatives approved on third and final reading a measure seeking to legalize absolute divorce.

House Bill 9349, or the Absolute Divorce Act, garnered 126 “yes” votes, 109 “no” votes, and 20 abstentions.

The measure, authored by Albay Representative Edcel Lagman, seeks to reinstitute divorce as an alternative mode for dissolution “of an irremediably broken marriage.”

The proposed divorce law has sparked a significant division among the public, highlighting contrasting viewpoints on its potential impact. (EHP)