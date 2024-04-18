Cebu Clergy Tennisters Club holds tourney in Moalboal

SOME 50 members of the Cebu Clergy Tennisters Club trooped to Moalboal for a one-day fun tournament at the newly refurbished San Juan Nepomuceno Parish tennis club on Monday, April 15, 2024.

The event gathered members of the clergy who are avid tennis players and allowed them a chance to compete with fellow priests as well as players from the town.

“We are very thankful for this chance. It’s not every day that the clergy tennisters get to play together,” said Fr. Francis Manugas, the parochial vicar of the San Juan Nepomuceno Parish who also served as the event host.

Among the visiting clergy were Eugene Narsico, Ricardo Francisco Canete, Joseph Larida, Joey Belciña, Choi Buscia, Ninick Sagnoy, Glad Nieri, Bhorge Sotto, Benjie Primor, Kit Sestoso and Ting Urgello, as well as Kim Huete and Bro. Reynaldo Caburnay.

Priests Gilbert Ytang and Ralph Argoncillo, the former parochial vicars of San Juan, also joined the group as well as former parish priest Msgr. Daniel Sanico.

From the locals, those who played were Restituto Arong, Noel Grengia, John Redoble, Ernesto Donozo, Kito Tampus, and Lanny Ortega.

“We are also grateful for the support of Mayor Inocentes Cabaron and the LGU. Without them, the event wouldn’t have been successful,” said Manugas.

Mayor Cabaron sponsored the lunch of the group, while Vice Mayor Paz Rozgoni took care of their dinner, and Councilor Susan Billones provided breakfast after their tournament. / ML