Cebu club shifts to retail electricity supplier

A HERITAGE institution and private social club in Cebu has tapped the retail electricity arm of Vivant Energy, to supply power to its facilities, giving it greater flexibility in managing electricity costs and operational expenses.

The partnership covers a contracted capacity of 0.40 megawatts (MW) under a retail electricity supply agreement between Corenergy and Casino Español de Cebu.

The agreement comes as businesses and institutions increasingly explore options for managing their power requirements and controlling operating costs through the Retail Competition and Open Access (RCOA) framework.

Casino Español de Cebu operates facilities for social gatherings, recreation, sports, cultural activities and business engagements, serving generations of members and their families.

“As we continue serving our members and the Cebu community, we also want to make thoughtful choices in how we manage our operations,” said Luis Moro III, president of Casino Español de Cebu.

“Our partnership with Corenergy gives us greater choice in our electricity supply, and we look forward to having them as a partner as we carry our institution’s traditions forward,” he added.

Under the RCOA framework, qualified electricity consumers can choose their retail electricity supplier based on their energy requirements.

For Corenergy, the agreement expands its customer base in Cebu, adding a longstanding institution to its portfolio.

Marko Sarmiento, vice-president and head of operations of Corenergy, said the company looks forward to supporting the institution’s electricity requirements as it continues serving its members and guests.

Established as a non-stock, non-profit corporation, Casino Español de Cebu provides social, recreational, sports and cultural facilities for its members, spouses and children. It also promotes Spanish language and culture while fostering unity and cooperation in the community. / KOC