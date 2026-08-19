Cebu coaches set for seminar with veteran mentor

COACHES from across Cebu will gather this Friday, Aug. 21, 2026, for a one-day coaching seminar as part of the preparations for the upcoming Cebu Governor’s Cup Under-18 basketball tournament.

Veteran coach Sandy Arespacochaga, head coach of Batang Gilas Women’s Youth and assistant coach of TNT Tropang Giga, will lead the seminar at the Ballroom Dance Hall of the Cebu City Sports Center from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The seminar is organized by the Cebu Provincial Sports Commission (CPSC), chaired by Dr. Rhoel Dejaño, in collaboration with the Cebu City Sports Commission and Samahang Basketbol ng Pilipinas (SBP) Zone 8, headed by Popoy Navarro.

The free seminar will serve as a refresher and training program for coaches, particularly those from Cebu’s municipalities who want to further develop their knowledge and skills. Participants will also receive certificates.

Dejaño said the seminar will be an open and collaborative session where coaches can ask questions, exchange views and learn from an experienced mentor like Arespacochaga.

The Governor’s Cup Under-18 tournament is scheduled to open on Sept. 26 at the Mandaue City Cultural and Sports Complex, with around 45 municipalities and cities expected to participate.

For Dejaño, the strong participation of coaches from the province is a positive sign, showing their eagerness to learn, improve, and contribute to the development of youth basketball in Cebu. / JBM