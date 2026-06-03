Cebu Coastal Road Project moves forward to help ease traffic and boost tourism

CEBU took a major step toward building a massive new coastal road that will connect the northern and southern parts of the island. The proposed project has officially been sent to the Regional Development Council (RDC) for a feasibility study, bringing it one step closer to reality. Officials say this new highway will jumpstart the local economy, make travel much safer, and finally ease heavy traffic congestion.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro shared in a media interview on Wednesday, June 3, 2026, that the project was discussed earlier this year during an RDC meeting. During that meeting, Fourth District Representative Sun Shimura suggested building a coastal road instead of pursuing a separate transaction project.

Governor Baricuatro explained that the proposal is now with the RDC for a feasibility study set for 2027. If the study gets positive results, actual construction could begin by late 2027 or 2028.

"We are not yet complete with the plan (because) it will go through the feasibility study," Baricuatro said. “Naay budget for a feasibility study, but we would look how we are going to finance. It could be [Public-Private Partnership] it could be mang loan ang province. We’ll see.”

( There is a budget for a feasibility study, but we will look into how we are going to finance it. It could be a Public-Private Partnership, or the province could take out a loan. We’ll see.)

Growing the economy

The main goal of the coastal road is to link the far ends of Cebu by running along the island's coastlines. Governor Baricuatro believes this better connection is exactly what the island needs right now.

"Connectivity is very important for economic growth," said Baricuatro.

Representative Shimura agreed, stating that if the project proves to be workable, it will drive economic growth and give the province's economy a massive push by improving transport and tourism. He even mentioned that the project could follow the model of major toll roads in Luzon.

“Since we are a premiere province if we can do it and we can check on the feasibility if maayo ba sad siya economically,” said Shimura.

(Since we are a premier province, let's see if we can do it and we can check on the feasibility to see if it is also economically viable.)

“We can just base on the public transport. Not to mention the tourists, the private tourists, so maka-generate sad gyud ni og economic development maka-spur gyud sa economy sa atong probinsya,” Shimura added.

(We can just base it on public transport. Not to mention the tourists, the private tourists, so this will really generate economic development and truly spur the economy of our province.)

The proposed route and funding plans

Under the initial concept, Shimura said the northern section would cover coastal areas starting from the east side of Daanbantayan and passing through Medellin and Tabogon. The Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) Region 7 has already asked where the best starting points would be in both the north and the south.

Shimura also noted that some existing coastal roads built during Fifth District Representative Duke Frasco’s term might be combined into this new project.

Because the 2026 national budget is already locked in, the coastal road project will likely look for a spot in the 2027 national budget. Shimura is also very open to working with private companies to get it built faster.

"I proposed na masugdan lang sa atoang DPWH and then if there’s a third party that would want to come in, it would be better," Shimura said.

(I proposed that we just start with our DPWH and then if there’s a third party that would want to come in, it would be better.)

Keeping schoolchildren safe from highway traffic

Beyond business and tourism, the new highway is expected to act as a bypass road. It will take long-distance drivers, public buses, and tourists away from busy town centers and move them to the coast instead.

Shimura emphasized that this change will drastically improve safety for local residents, especially young students.

“First is safety. That's what I manifested there in the RDC…It will greatly help the safety of our children,” said Shimura. “Muagi ka’g national highway nga schools more or less 37 ka schools imong maagian, imagine the safety of the kids nga mangagi sa national highway,” Shimura added.

(If you pass through the national highway, you will pass by more or less 37 schools; imagine the safety of the kids who walk along the national highway.)

This project marks a major turning point for Cebu’s infrastructure. By moving traffic away from local schools and creating a fast, reliable link across the island, the proposed coastal road aims to create a safer, more connected, and wealthier future for all Cebuanos. (DPC)