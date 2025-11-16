Cebu commuter overhaul: 40 new routes approved

CEBU City commuters might experience a massive rerouting of public transportation in the future as the City Council has begun the deliberation process of a proposed ordinance that will overhaul the city’s public transport network.

In a proposed ordinance, endorsed by Acting Vice Mayor Winston Pepito on Nov. 11, 2025, the measure has been referred to the committee on laws, ordinances and style and the committee on transportation.

The measure seeks to formalize the adoption of the newly approved Local Public Transport Route Plan (LPTRP) 2024–2028, a five-year route plan that will rationalize jeepney routes, introduce new developmental routes and reorganize public transport services based on land use, demand and accessibility.

The plan was earlier approved by the Land Transportation Franchising and Regulatory Board (LTFRB) through Board Resolution 186, Series of 2025.

Once adopted, the LPTRP will serve as the city’s official route structure and will guide the future issuance of franchises, the integration of feeder routes to the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) and the modernization of the existing jeepney fleet. Public consultations are expected to follow as part of the legislative process.

Adoption of the ordinance will give the plan legal force, enabling the LTFRB to begin the process of issuing new franchises and consolidating existing ones based on the rationalized routes.

For commuters, this should eventually lead to more organized routes, fixed stops, and a more reliable public transport experience.

Proposed route plan

The LPTRP establishes 40 approved PUJ routes for Cebu City, consisting of 39 Class 2 routes and one Class 3 route, with a total of 1,013 authorized units. Of these, 663 units belong to rationalized (existing) routes, while 350 units are assigned to new and developmental routes.

Class 2 routes (Rationalized / Existing)

The bulk of the routes fall under this category, representing reorganized versions of long-established jeepney lines.

These routes primarily serve:

Major residential barangays such as Guadalupe, Lahug, Talamban, Tisa and Labangon

Traditional commercial corridors in the downtown district

High-demand destinations like Ayala Center, Cebu IT Park and the North Reclamation Area.

The rationalization eliminates duplication of routes and streamlines travel along congested thoroughfares.

Developmental routes (new corridors)

The LPTRP introduces strategic new corridors designed to support emerging residential and commercial growth areas.

These include:

Central Loops (Clockwise / Counterclockwise): Such as the Guadalupe Central Loop; Mabolo Central Loop and Port Area Central Loop.

These loops aim to improve circulation within dense urban districts and provide feeder access to the BRT alignment.

Radial Developmental Routes:

1. Banawa to North Reclamation Area (8.4 km): A high-demand corridor linking residential communities to a major employment and commercial hub.

2. Sirao to Cebu IT Park (16 km): This will be the city’s sole Class 3 PUJ route, serving upland barangays and connecting them directly to one of Cebu’s largest IT and BPO zones.

The developmental routes are designed to support expanding population clusters and newer business districts not previously covered by the old route system.

Commuter demand data

According to the LPTRP’s technical study, passenger volume (PV), a metric indicating estimated daily demand per route, reached a peak of 11,782 passengers along the Bulacao (St. Jude)–North Reclamation corridor.

This is closely followed by Bulacao–Downtown, with 11,763 passengers, highlighting strong south-to-north commuter flows into Cebu City’s business districts and the port area.

The lowest-demand rationalized corridor is Guba–Ayala Center, with a PV of 2,863, reflecting its lower-density upland service area. / EHP