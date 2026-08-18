Cebu connectivity gets fiber boost

THE Department of Information and Communications Technology’s (DICT) push to make internet access a basic utility is gaining ground in Cebu as a new partnership expands fiber connectivity in condominiums and other vertical developments.

The partnership between Cebu Cable Internet and TechBridge is expected to strengthen broadband capacity, improve network resilience and accelerate the rollout of connectivity to households, businesses, schools and government agencies.

The initiative comes as nearly half of Philippine households had internet access at home in 2024, according to Philippine Statistics Authority (PSA) data released in July 2025. The PSA reported that 48.8 percent, or 13.56 million households, had internet access, up from 17.7 percent in 2019.

The PSA defines household internet access as internet service generally available for use by all household members at any time, regardless of whether it is actually used.

Cebu Cable Internet president and chief executive officer Goering Paderanga Jr. said the partnership will allow the company to enter vertical developments where existing infrastructure may have limited the entry of other internet service providers.

He said the company has expanded beyond its traditional residential market to serve business process management companies, technology firms, condominiums and other enterprises.

Paderanga said the partnership is intended to create a more scalable and resilient platform for Cebu’s digital economy while expanding connectivity to underserved and developing communities.

The infrastructure will support growing demand for cloud computing, remote work, e-commerce, artificial intelligence, the Internet of Things, smart-city initiatives and digital government services.

Under the partnership, TechBridge will build and maintain carrier-neutral fiber infrastructure inside participating properties, allowing internet service providers to use the shared network to connect subscribers.

TechBridge president Adrian Yau Santos likened the model to a highway: TechBridge builds and maintains the infrastructure, while service providers use it to reach customers.

The model is already being deployed in condominium projects in Mandaue and Cebu cities, with more developments eyed in the coming months.

Santos said TechBridge is targeting more than 8,000 vertical properties nationwide that still lack fiber-optic infrastructure. It currently operates in Metro Manila, Tagaytay and Cebu, with plans to expand to Iloilo, Pampanga and other areas. / KOC