Cebu Councilor urges PBBM to speed up delayed CBRT

FRUSTRATED by years of heavy traffic and broken promises, a Cebu City official is taking his plea directly to the top. Councilor Winston Pepito has called on President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. to intervene and fast-track the long-delayed Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) system.

In a letter dated Feb. 8, 2026, Pepito warned that unless the government takes decisive action now, the city’s mobility crisis will only get worse.

A plea for action

Pepito, the chairman of the City Council Committee on Transportation, sent his letter to the President through Executive Secretary Ralph Recto. He appealed for "utmost attention" and better teamwork between government agencies to get the project moving.

He pointed out that commuters and residents have been waiting for relief for years.

“As the country’s second-largest metropolitan area, Cebu plays a vital role in national growth, yet its people continue to suffer from severe traffic congestion and unreliable mobility,” the letter reads.

Pepito emphasized that the CBRT is a necessary solution to the city's traffic woes. He warned that without immediate progress, Cebu could face another decade of gridlock.

Missed deadlines

The CBRT project has been in the planning stages for over ten years. It was first approved by the National Economic and Development Authority (Neda) in 2014 as a 23-kilometer mass transit system. However, actual work on the current design only began in February 2023 after many changes.

While officials had hoped to have the system fully running by mid-2025, those timelines have shifted again.

The city is now aiming for a 2026 rollout for "Package 1." This is a short, 2.38-kilometer stretch from the Cebu South Bus Terminal to the Capitol area. Although construction for this section is mostly finished, the official opening has been postponed due to weather issues and coordination problems with the Department of Transportation (DOTr).

A planned dry run and launch in December 2025 did not happen, and no new date has been set. Mayor Nestor Archival noted that finalizing the full route remains a priority to ensure the system is functional rather than symbolic.

High risks and funding concerns

The project faces several hurdles. Progress has been slowed by right-of-way (ROW) issues and land acquisition problems in Packages 2 and 3, where private landowners still occupy the planned routes. Heritage preservation concerns near the Provincial Capitol and weather disturbances, including Typhoon Tino, have caused further delays.

The situation has become critical enough that the World Bank has rated the CBRT’s implementation as “unsatisfactory” and assigned it a high-risk status.

The Bank noted that major works for the later stages of the project haven't even started. This increases the risk that the project will remain unfinished when the loan closes in 2026. Consequently, the World Bank recommended reassessing later packages until Package 1 is operational.

Looking for solutions

Despite the funding challenges, Councilor Pepito remains focused on finding a way forward. He noted that while the World Bank partially withdrew its funding, the Philippine government could use domestic resources or pursue Public-Private Partnerships (PPP) to speed up the work.

Pepito concluded his letter by arguing that finishing the CBRT would serve as a defining achievement for the Marcos administration in the Visayas. More importantly, it would finally provide immediate relief to millions of Cebuanos who deal with daily traffic struggles.

Copies of the urgent letter were also sent to the DOTr, NEDA, and the Department of Budget and Management (DBM).