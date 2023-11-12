Cebu Country Club to redevelop clubhouse, golf course

The Cebu Country Club marked a significant milestone with a groundbreaking and unveiling ceremony on October 31, 2023.

The main renovation will focus on the clubhouse and the golf course. The club was established in 1928, and while it has seen several renovations over the years, the last major transformation occurred in 1981.

Club president Jose “Joe” Soberano III, expressed his gratitude to the board members and previous presidents who encouraged and supported the much-needed redevelopment, aimed at enhancing functionality and allure for its valued members.

The new clubhouse, in addition to its grand foyer, proshop, lockers, operating areas, offices, and restaurants, will boast a more spacious veranda and tavern on the ground floor. The second floor ballroom’s capacity will be expanded to accommodate up to 500 people, a substantial improvement from its current 250-person limit. It will also house additional function rooms, a gym, game room, and a brand-new café.

The golf course is set to undergo a remarkable transformation into a world-class facility, promising golf enthusiasts an unparalleled playing experience. Netforce, an organization specializing in golf and water systems, has devised a design to address irrigation and drainage challenges. A comprehensive irrigation system will ensure fairways receive consistent coverage, while a herringbone-type drainage system spanning at least 7,500 meters will facilitate rapid rainwater drainage.

Moreover, a larger catchment lake will be introduced to collect rainwater and interconnect with other lakes on the course. Four sets of tees per hole will provide players with greater flexibility to match their skill levels.

The redevelopment also embraces sustainability, featuring a sewage treatment plant, an upgraded sprinkler system that recycles water from the lakes, and solar power initiatives.

Beyond the clubhouse and golf course, the project will introduce various additional amenities. The motorpool will be relocated to a more extensive area across its current location, making space for a new driving range.

Following the pool, sports enthusiasts can look forward to additional parking areas, tennis courts, and multipurpose courts in the sports clubhouse.

The anticipated renovation is scheduled to commence in the first quarter of 2024, with an estimated duration of 18 to 24 months. The Cebu Country Club’s redevelopment promises to offer its members an enriched and vibrant experience in the years to come.