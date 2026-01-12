Cebu courts global investors

WITH a multilingual, tech-savvy workforce and a strong record in innovation and design, Cebu is positioning itself as a prime destination for investments in manufacturing, artificial intelligence (AI), healthcare and countryside economic zones as the Cebu International Investment Summit (CIS) 2026 opened Monday, January 12.

The four-day summit, held at the Capitol Social Hall from January 12 to 15, aims to connect local and international investors with projects that generate jobs, support healthcare and strengthen Cebu’s long-term economic competitiveness.

Cebu Governor Pamela Baricuatro, in her opening remarks, urged investors and stakeholders to recognize a “revitalized Cebu” built on transparent governance, predictable systems and a resilient workforce.

Global strategist Bryan To, speaking at the forum, said Cebu has the resources and leadership to drive its own development despite national economic challenges, including a weakening peso and rising debt.

“Cebu can chart its own course while the national landscape remains uncertain,” To said. “Investors who act now can help build industries that generate employment, enhance healthcare and foster innovation.”

1Tahanan Partylist Rep. Nathaniel Oducado, during the forum, highlighted Cebu’s evolution from a historically prestigious brand—known for furniture and high-quality products from the 1970s to the 1990s—into a modern, high-performance regional hub poised to drive economic growth.

“Cebu is no longer just aiming to regain its old glory; it is prepared to lead the country’s economic development,” Oducado said, adding that public-private partnerships are essential to sustaining growth and modernizing key industries.

Province’s competitive strengths

To highlighted the “Cebuano advantage,” citing a workforce that is adaptable, multilingual and highly skilled in design and technology.

He also pointed to Cebu’s leadership in creative industries, including furniture manufacturing, and recent healthcare investments, such as P1.3 billion in hospital upgrades, the hiring of additional medical staff and advanced procedures like pediatric liver transplants in government hospitals.

“These investments are not just social services—they are economic infrastructure,” To said, adding that healthcare and education attract talent, support jobs and generate long-term returns.

Baricuatro said the Provincial Government intends to act as a partner rather than a barrier for investors and citizens. By streamlining processes and offering clear, predictable rules, the administration aims to match the resilience of the Cebuano workforce with effective public systems.

“Cebuanos are skilled, resilient and competitive anywhere in the world,” she said. “Our priority is to build a government system that is finally worthy of them.”

The Governor also cited Cebu’s recent experience managing natural disasters, including storms and flooding, as proof that the administration can pursue long-term reforms while responding to immediate crises.

“This demonstrates our capacity to govern through complexity,” she said, noting that the province’s ability to maintain momentum during emergencies signals reliability to investors.

Oducado cited major upgrades in transport and utilities as a cornerstone of Cebu’s competitiveness.

Airport capacity expanded from 4.5 million to 12.5 million passengers annually.

The Port of Cebu ranked 43rd globally by the World Bank and contributes more than P2 billion to the economy.

Reliable power from a mixed supply exceeding 1,000 megawatts and stable water services support industrial and residential needs.

“Even the best workforce cannot operate at full capacity without stable infrastructure,” Oducado said, likening Cebu to a high-performance racing vehicle in which infrastructure is the engine, the workforce is the pit crew and governance provides the track.

He added that investors are encouraged by Cebu’s multidisciplinary workforce, skilled in sectors ranging from maritime and information technology to management.

With a population exceeding three million and tourist arrivals averaging one million per quarter, the province offers both labor depth and a strong consumer base.

Fiscal shield

To attract global investors, a mix of fiscal incentives and geopolitical security has been proposed.

A central pillar of the summit is the “Fiscal Shield,” anchored on the full implementation of Republic Act (RA) 12066, also known as the CREATE MORE Act. The law allows a 100 percent additional deduction on power expenses, effectively cutting power costs for industrial users to $0.08 to $0.09 per kilowatt-hour.

Provincial Head for Special Projects and Priority Initiatives Ruben Licera said the measure places Cebu on par with Vietnam and Thailand while outperforming Malaysia in corporate tax rates.

He also highlighted “Fortress Visayas,” positioning Cebu’s geographic location and defense status as an economic advantage.

Mactan is a designated United States Enhanced Defense Cooperation Agreement site, with $82 million in allied-funded runway and fuel depot upgrades.

In the event of regional instability, Cebu is positioned as a protected logistics and humanitarian hub.

High-value exports now use the Mactan-Cebu International Airport’s second parallel runway, which can handle up to 50 movements per hour, allowing exporters to bypass congestion in Manila.

Following flood control failures during Typhoon Tino in late 2025, the summit emphasized a shift toward what officials described as “privatizing survival.”

Licera said investors are being urged to locate within Philippine Economic Zone Authority zones and integrated townships that operate independent desalination plants and 30-megawatt battery storage systems.

Cebu is also shifting from traditional call center operations to “clinical excellence.” The province produces more than 12,000 medical professionals annually, offering licensed clinical talent—such as U.S.-registered nurses and medical coders—at about 15 percent of the cost of U.S.-based labor.

Technology and AI opportunities

To encouraged Cebu to develop as a regional hub for AI and technology to retain high-value talent and reduce overseas migration.

Businesses that integrate AI with human expertise will remain competitive, he said.

Despite Cebu’s advantages, To cited areas needing improvement, including tourism performance that lags behind Asean peers and infrastructure gaps such as delays in the Bus Rapid Transit system and limited public amenities.

He also called on the private sector to invest locally, hire talent and develop skills rather than wait for national or foreign interventions.

While informal corruption has declined, consistent enforcement and transparency remain critical to sustaining investor confidence, he added.

CIS 2026 features forums on manufacturing, AI, tourism, healthcare and regulatory efficiency, along with business-matching sessions linking investors with local partners.

The Provincial Government plans to hold the summit twice a year and monitor commitments to ensure investments translate into measurable growth. (EHP)