Cebu cracks down on deadly motorcycle stunts and loud mufflers

CEBU City is taking a stand against reckless riders who turn public roads into danger zones. A new proposal in the City Council is calling for a major crackdown on illegal motorcycle modifications and "exhibition" driving that puts lives at risk.

Putting the brakes on danger

Councilor Paul Labra filed the resolution after a wave of complaints from concerned residents. The measure targets two main problems: excessively loud mufflers that disturb the peace and "stunt" driving that endangers pedestrians and other motorists.

According to the proposal, these illegal acts do more than just make noise—they disrupt public order and undermine traffic discipline across the city. Labra is calling for the Cebu City Police (CCPO), the Transportation Office (CCTO), and the LTO to work together to catch violators.

The "Superman" stunt gone wrong

The push for stricter rules comes after a shocking video went viral earlier this year. A rider on the Transcentral Highway near Red Cliff was filmed performing a dangerous “Superman” pose while lying flat on a moving motorcycle.

The stunt took a turn for the worse when the rider made a sudden U-turn and crashed into another motorcycle. While authorities identified the bike's owner as Kyle Econas of Consolacion, they are still confirming if he was the person behind the handlebars in the video.

Serious consequences for riders

The Land Transportation Office (LTO-7) isn't taking the matter lightly. They have already issued a "show cause" order and placed a 90-day suspension on the driver’s license involved.

LTO-7 Officer-in-Charge Francisco “Franz” Ranches Jr. has even recommended that the license be permanently revoked. He pointed out the rider’s “blatant disregard” for road safety as the reason for the harsh penalty.

A safer road for everyone

The goal of these new enforcement measures is simple: make Cebu’s roads safer for everyone. By increasing checkpoints and strictly inspecting motorcycles for unauthorized parts, officials hope to reduce accidents and stop public disturbances before they start.

The resolution reminds all riders that the road is a shared space, and responsible driving is the only way to protect the well-being of the community. (CAV)