Cebu cracks down on non-iodized salt use

TO PROTECT pregnant women and children from lifelong learning and developmental problems, the Cebu City Council is considering amendments to Ordinance 1968 to regulate the sale and distribution of salt in markets, food outlets and households.

Councilor Michelle Abella-Cellona proposed the amendments to strengthen local enforcement of the national ASIN (An Act for Salt Iodization Nationwide) Law.

“The continued presence of non-iodized or inadequately iodized salt in certain segments of the market poses a preventable public health risk, especially to pregnant women, infants, and children,” said Cellona.

She said this has led to iodine deficiency disorders which may cause adverse health outcomes such as miscarriage, stillbirth, goiter, impaired mental development, reduced learning capacity, and diminished economic productivity.

Cellona’s measure mandates that only salt containing iodine levels between 30 to 70 milligrams per kilogram may be sold or used in Cebu City. It also proposes the creation of a “Bantay Asin Task Force” to enforce compliance and issue fines of up to P100,000.

The Cebu City Local Bantay Asin Task Force will be a multi-sectoral body tasked with monitoring compliance by conducting regular salt testing.

Composed of the City Mayor, City Health Office, the City Nutritionist and other relevant agencies, the task force must maintain a centralized database of results, and lead public education campaigns, according to the proposal.

The measure aims to integrate iodized salt requirement into the business permitting and renewal process. The City Health Department will lead the inspection, monitoring, and enforcement along with the City Market Operation Division.

The measure covers all sectors of the salt supply chain, including producers, importers, distributors, retailers, and food manufacturers, as well as food service establishments such as restaurants, bakeries, and street food vendors.

Manufacturers may apply for exemptions from using iodized salt only upon approval by the Food and Drug Administration for technical or quality reasons.

Retailers and food outlets may be issued a warning for a first offense, fined up to P20,000 for a second offense, and fined P50,000 with possible permit revocation for a third offense.

For manufacturers and distributors, they face higher penalties, with fines from P50,000 up to P100,000 and possible cancellation of business licenses for repeated violations. / EHP