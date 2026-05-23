Cebu creates dairy hubs through buffalo enterprises

Summary:

The Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office and Philippine Carabao Center are expanding a dairy buffalo program, using a P4 million "dairy box" model of 50 buffaloes per module to boost local milk production.

Governor Pamela Baricuatro proposed P3.5 million for processing facilities, while municipalities will provide P500,000 in land or structural counterparts under a tripartite agreement to ensure fully equipped, operational hubs.

The program recently launched a new enterprise in Talisay City, aiming to supply Cebu's coffee shops and direct surplus milk to local government supplemental feeding programs for children.

THE Cebu Provincial Veterinary Office and the Philippine Carabao Center (PCC) are expanding a dairy buffalo enterprise program across Cebu to boost local milk production and establish agricultural processing hubs.

Provincial Veterinary Office head Mary Rose Vincoy said in an interview on Monday, May 18, 2026, that the initiative combines livestock production with entrepreneurship to increase the income of local farmers and women’s groups.

The expansion adopts the “dairy box” business model developed by the PCC, which provides livestock in modules of 50 female dairy buffaloes valued at P4 million per module.

To support the program, Gov. Pamela Baricuatro presented a P3.5-million infrastructure proposal last week to fund fully equipped dairy processing facilities.

Municipal local government units are expected to provide about P500,000 worth of land or structural counterparts under a tripartite agreement with the Province and the PCC.

“By the time the facility is turned over, it is fully equipped and completely operational,” Vincoy said.

Existing dairy models expanded

The program builds on long-standing dairy initiatives in Pinamungahan, managed by the Lamac Multi-Purpose Cooperative, and Compostela, operated by the Comavenco farmers’ association.

Both groups initially started with dairy cows before transitioning to dairy buffaloes several years ago.

Last week, the Province launched its newest dairy box enterprise in Talisay City, which is being managed by a local women’s association. The town of Sibonga has also expressed interest in joining the program.

PCC allocates dairy buffaloes

In a statement posted on the Cebu Province Public Information Office Facebook page on Tuesday, May 12, the Bohol-based PCC 7, led by Maria Dinah Loculan, said it had allocated 50 carabao heads for distribution to at least two vetted farmers’ groups in Cebu.

The partnership aims to strengthen carabao-based dairy production and expand Cebu’s dairy zone through a comprehensive Provincial Dairy Development Program.

The initiative covers milk production, processing and marketing, with products intended for sale at Capitol-established food centers.

Focus on commercial dairy products

Vincoy said studies by the PCC show that dairy buffaloes produce higher volumes of full-cream milk compared to dairy cattle.

She added that the milk’s high fat content makes it suitable for processing into fresh milk, kiseyo, mozzarella, ice cream, yogurt and pastillas.

The Province also aims to tap into Cebu’s growing coffee shop industry, which represents a major source of demand for fresh milk.

Vincoy noted that previous cooperative networks struggled to supply the volume requirements of local cafes.

Any surplus milk produced by participating associations will be directed to local government health initiatives, particularly supplemental feeding programs for children.

Vincoy emphasized that dairy production requires stricter operational management compared to beef livestock farming.

“The management style for dairy is completely different from beef livestock,” she said.

“An abundant water source is very crucial to sustain milk production and the animals require high-protein feed. Success starts with the readiness and commitment of the farmer,” she added. / CDF