Cebu creates task force, hotline for road concerns

THE Cebu Provincial Government has created a task force to monitor road conditions, receive public reports and coordinate responses to damaged, unsafe or obstructed roads across the province.

A statement from the Province Public Information page on Saturday, Sept. 19, 2026, said Gov. Pamela Baricuatro signed Executive Order (EO) 51, creating the Cebu Provincial Roads Task Force (CPRTF) and establishing a province-wide road monitoring, reporting and response mechanism.

The order also established a provincial roads hotline where residents, motorists, barangays and local government units can report road and bridge concerns.

The EO said the task force will serve as the “principal coordinating, monitoring and rapid-response body” of the Provincial Government for concerns involving provincial roads and bridges.

It will also facilitate the monitoring, referral, coordination and response support for concerns involving national, city, municipal or barangay roads, without affecting the jurisdiction and primary responsibility of the government office or agency concerned.

Functions

Under EO 51, the CPRTF will maintain an updated inventory and monitoring system for provincial roads and bridges and coordinate information on barangay road concerns referred to the task force.

It will establish a province-wide mechanism for receiving, documenting, verifying, referring and monitoring road-related concerns involving provincial, city, municipal, barangay and other public roads.

The order directs the task force to facilitate the “prompt inspection and appropriate response” to damaged, unsafe, obstructed, flooded or otherwise hazardous road conditions.

It will also coordinate with component cities and municipalities, barangays, the Department of the Interior and Local Government, Department of Public Works and Highways and other government agencies.

The task force will use road-condition data and public reports to guide maintenance, rehabilitation, road-safety improvements, traffic and road signage enhancement and capital investment priorities.

The EO also identifies transparency and public participation in the monitoring and maintenance of roads and bridges as among the task force’s objectives.

Baricuatro will chair the task force, with Provincial Administrator Joseph “Ace” Durano as vice chairman.

Its members are Provincial Engineer Hector Jamora, Executive Assistant Elizar Sabinay, Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office Head Dennis Pastor, Provincial Budget Officer Danilo Rodas, Provincial Legal Officer Guiler Ceniza and Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Officer Rodel Bontuyan.

The Provincial Engineering Office will serve as the secretariat and technical lead. / CDF