Cebu Creatives and Communication Congress 2026 kicks off

THE Cebu Creatives and Communication Congress (CCCC) kicked off on February 9, 2026, at SM Seaside City, organized by SWU-Phinma’s very own School of Design and Communication, along with their fourth year strategic communication students.

The statement “The Backstage Brilliance of Creativity” carries the overall goal of the congress: shining the spotlight to those working behind the scenes.

The event featured workshops that included interactive activities and innovative talks by renowned experts Ramon Basabe, a marketing professional; Ar. Jonathan Cruz, owner of Obra Majoralia Architectural Design Studio; and HR Quilantang, a graphic novel author.

Since its debut back in 2022, CCCC has been an avenue where students across different schools gather to not just showcase their talent but also celebrate creativity and form new meaningful ideas. (Arian C. Aliganga, SWU-Phinma intern)