Cebu delegation led by Davide in Mongolia for tourism forum

THE delegation from Cebu Province headed by Vice Governor Hilario Davide III has arrived in Tuv, Mongolia, for the 18th general assembly of the East Asia Inter-Regional Tourism Forum (EATOF), of which Cebu is a member.

Other members from places including Luang Prabang, Laos; Siem Reap, Cambodia; Quang Ninh, Vietnam; Gangwon, South Korea; Jilin, China; Sarawak, Malaysia; Yogyakarta, Indonesia; Tottori, Japan, will be present at the assembly, which will be held on July 26 to 28, 2024.

The delegates will tackle information about tourist industry and policy as well as collaborative strategies to boost tourism in their individual provinces.

The meeting will also include training and education and personnel exchange for those in the public and private tourism sectors.

Davide was accompanied by Provincial Board members Glenn Anthony Soco, Ricardo Pepito, Raymond Calderon and Jiembo Borgonia, and Provincial Tourism Officer Maria Lester Ybañez.

The group is also set to attend the ceremonial acceptance as host for the EATOF’s 2025 Standing Committee Meeting and 2026 General Assembly.

This will be the second time for the province to host the general assembly meeting since September 2011. (ANV, TPT)